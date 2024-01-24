The 2024 Presidential Primary Elections are taking place in South Carolina in February. South Carolina’s Democratic Presidential Primary will be Saturday, Feb. 3. South Carolina’s Republican Presidential Primary will be Saturday, Feb. 24. Polls will be open on Election Day 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at regular polling locations. Note, the polling place locations for some precincts may be combined with others for the primaries as allowed by law.

Early voting for the Democratic Primary opened Monday, Jan. 22 and ends Friday, Feb. 2. Early voting will be closed on Sunday, Jan. 28.

The early voting period for the Republican Presidential Primary opens Monday, Feb. 12 and ends Thursday, Feb. 22. Early voting will be closed on Feb. 18 and 19.

For both elections, early voting centers will be open from 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the locations designated below.

*Berkeley County Voter Registration Office - 1003 Highway 52 Moncks Corner, SC 29461

*St. Stephen Library - 113 Ravenell Dr. St. Stephen, SC 29479

*Hanahan Library - 1216 Old Murray Ct. Hanahan, SC 29410