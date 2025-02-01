2025 Dalton Williams’ Fearless Predictions

2024 was a year of repeats

The Yankees and Dodgers played again in the World Series. After just a few days of dock strike reprieve, trucks on I-526 were back as thick as no-see-ums in spring. Credit One Stadium had another stellar concert season. The Rotary Charity Duck Race was a success once more. The Chiefs repeated as Super Bowl champions. Home prices on Daniel Island continued to rise. And Donald Trump was elected president again.

As traditional media looks back to rehash the major events of the year that has just passed, your Daniel Island News fearless forecaster is focused forward. As he does each January, Dalton Williams gazes into his crystal ball to bring you the news of the year yet to come before it happens.

January

Following his inauguration, President Trump, wearing a yellow safety vest, leads a parade of garbage trucks to the White House, where a lawn sign reads, “Beware of the D.O.G.E.” The Federal Reserve predicts a drop in GDP with the end of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour. The Chinese government celebrates the Year of the Snake by capturing and closing the cloud. Web services crash worldwide. Some Daniel Island residents are seen wandering near the closed Publix store wondering where their next meal will come from. Others arrive to sell items they purchased in late December. A bag of Tangy Pickle Doritos goes for $50.

February

Hulk Hogan is appointed special envoy for the cloud crisis and flies to China to meet President Xi. Following the Hulkster’s Fingerpoke of Doom and Atomic Leg Drop, Xi agrees to reopen the cloud to worldwide use. The Detroit Lions win Super Bowl LIX beating both the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs back-to-back in a new Super Bowl double-header format. After being stranded in the International Space Station for over eight months, astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore return to earth in a SpaceX Dragon recoverable rocket. Upon successfully landing, the pair are met by IRS agents with notices for past due payroll and income taxes.

March

The 97th Academy Awards show features a glitzy parade of political commentary from Hollywood A-listers. Around midnight someone prompts host Conan O’Brien to start awarding the Oscars. The best movie award goes to the Hallmark Channel movie, “A Chiefs Love Story.” Another group of rhesus monkeys escapes from the primate research facility in Yemassee. The critters are found a few days later, 150 miles north of Yemassee, huddled around a beef jerky display at the Buc-ee’s in Florence. The NSA reports the many drone sightings in December were Santa’s elves using AI surveillance to refine their naughty and nice lists.

April

A Daniel Island team wins the National Traffic Circle Driving Contest in Las Vegas. The DI Team Captain says the event, where 100 cars must transit the circle, 25 from each of four directions, was way easier than a morning at the Daniel Island/Seven Farms intersection. Reacting to the Trump presidency, a number of Hollywood celebrities turn to social media to announce their plans to move to Canada. The University of South Carolina women’s basketball team repeats as NCAA national championships. A growing number of DI residents are raising chickens and dairy cows in their yards for easy access to eggs and milk.

May

Elon Musk buys Canada and denies entry to immigrants planning to fly to the country on private jets, proclaiming their entry into Canada would increase the country’s carbon footprint. Thanks to generous community support, the Rotary Club annual Charity Duck Race again raises money for many area charities and civic causes. Unfazed by TikTok predictions of devastating war in Europe, potential global apocalypses, and the resurgence of ancient plagues, Zoomers load up on Billie Ellish, Ariana Grande, and Lizzo summer concert tickets. Congress passes a law eliminating state sales taxes on purchases of political merch.

June

With Publix closed, empty-the-freezer parties become the rage on Daniel Island. People bring mystery items, covered with layers of frost, from their freezer to be thawed and shared. Prizes are awarded for the most bizarre and disgusting items. Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine begin after Hulk Hogan pays a “friendly” call on Vladimir Putin. The POA sets up a ride-sharing pickup station for resident trips to supermarkets in Cainhoy and Mount Pleasant. With ads such as, Scarf Your Scarf, edible clothing becomes the newest eco-friendly fashion trend. Kamala Harris joins Harvard University’s Department of Unburdened History.

July

Responding to environmental calls for action to lower rising temperatures, President Trump announces the United States will move to the Celsius system. Long Point/I-526 tops the American Automobile Association list of the country’s most congested intersections. A new crypto currency, FidoCoin, pegged to the price of dog treats, surges in value. Venezuela offers sanctuary to Hollywood celebrities who choose to relocate there. The Citadel’s new football coach, Ryan Day, promises an exciting season. The Daniel Island Moms website announces a futures trading market in Uber rides to the Point Hope Publix.

August

Rounded edge furniture and woven-fabric cabinet fronts become popular, but only in either white or grey. After months of selling out of bologna sandwiches, Refuel removes gas pumps to expand space for more food offerings. The POA acquiesces to resident appeals and allows home Halloween decorations to begin. California passes a law allowing pets to vote in local elections. Responding to a monkeypox outbreak, HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. urges Americans to say “Beetlejuice” three times. Traffic congestion grows on Daniel Island with a proliferation of Grubhub, DoorDash, and Uber Eats vehicles.

September

Manufacturers and service companies follow streaming services subscription models. Monthly fees for things such as air conditioning in cars, ice from refrigerators, and monthly toilet flushes proliferate as well as pricey apps to track and manage these subscriptions. A food fight, over a dwindling supply of Dinty Moore Beef Stew, erupts among Daniel Island residents at the Point Hope Publix. Hunter Biden receives honorary degrees in economics and art from Trump University. Google shares plunge as media outlets report younger people are turning more to AI Chatbots for information and answers to queries.

October

The U.S. Department of Agriculture declares Daniel Island a food desert due to the absence of a grocery store. FEMA vessels are seen dropping packages of food supplies on docks along Beresford Creek. The Securities and Exchange Commission reports the recent drop in Google stock valuation was triggered by media posts and stock trades generated solely by AI algorithms. Apple unveils a new economic jargon translator app. It helps explain terms like “quantitative easing” as “the government is buying stuff with fake money.” AI robots start sending each other messages about all the dumb stuff humans buy and do.

November

Similar to the Supreme Court’s action on abortion, Trump returns Daylight Savings Time to the states. Some adopt it; others don’t. Social media posts such as, “Is the wedding on Ohio or Indiana time?” return to everyday usage. The Citadel fires football coach Ryan Day following a blowout loss to VMI while North Carolina, under coach Belichick, is ranked No. 1 in college football. AI becomes everyone’s best friend. AI becomes everyone’s worst nightmare. Publix announces a delay in its new Daniel Island store opening due to a trim color dispute with the ARB. The Dow hits 50,000, Bitcoin $200,000, and the national debt $40 trillion.

December

Middle East special envoy Snoop Dogg announces the warring parties have reached a peace accord. A bright light appears in the evening sky. People pause and count their many blessings. More time is spent with family and friends. Social media usage drops. People are more open to bridging differences and attentive to the needs of others. Anger and selfishness decline. Civility, kindness, and generosity grow. Secularism subsides, faithfulness and church attendance soar. National leaders no longer lift sword against nation. And there are good tidings of great joy and on Earth peace, good will toward man.