2025 technology trends

Every year, technology continues to redefine how we live, work, and connect.

As we enter 2025, here are the top technology predictions from both Charleston’s top tech experts and the national tech consulting giant Gartner, Inc.

Top trends for 2025

1. Generative AI: Tools like OpenAI’s GPT-4o are revolutionizing content creation, automating writing, generating images, and even composing music.

2. Quantum Computing: With unparalleled computational power, quantum computing is expected to transform fields like cryptography, pharmaceuticals, and material sciences.

3. 5G Expansion: The continued rollout of 5G networks is enabling faster connections, supporting advancements in IoT devices, smart cities, and autonomous vehicles.

4. Virtual Reality: Next-gen VR is creating hyper-immersive experiences, moving beyond gaming to virtual meetings, education, and tourism.

5. Augmented Reality: AR is elevating retail, health care, and navigation with innovations in glasses and mobile apps.

Local insights from Charleston’s tech scene

Trey Rust, founder of Pollen Social – a locally owned social media management app – emphasized technology’s indispensable role in business.

“There is an expectation that businesses be present on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, email, text… technology is essential now more than ever,” he said. “From communications to marketing and sales, we rely on it 100%.”

One tech innovation that has proved useful is artificial intelligence. Rust’s team at Pollen Social leverages AI for tasks like notetaking, transcription, and content creation.

“I’m seeing AI adoption in all aspects of life, from my kids utilizing GPT-4 to it being implemented across the technologies currently in use at Pollen,” Rust said. “The challenge is that AI is advancing and showing utility in new areas very quickly. The key to success is to enable AI features that speed workflows without compromising quality.”

Despite its benefits, Rust emphasized that AI is no substitute for human expertise. “AI does not replace key human capacities, but people and teams who leverage AI and new technologies effectively will have far greater capacity than those who do not.”

As far as 2025 tech predictions, co-owner of Squeeze Marketing Michael Gasser foresees increased demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals and engineers in Charleston, though he expects a decline in remote work.

“One of the key skill sets we will see emerge in the next five years is the capacity to understand technology tools available and discern the best tools available for any particular business process,” Gasser said. “Those who understand where technology fits best to accomplish organizational goals will be in high demand.”

The way code is written will be one of the most significant impacts of AI in 2025, according to Gasser, shortening the development cycles and reducing the cost to bring new technologies to market on a much shorter timeline.

“Charleston technology companies have struggled to find funding and developers that are locally based, and AI will begin to level the playing field for smaller cities looking to grow their technology base that don’t have advanced degree programs in computer science or a comparable talent pool to major metro areas.”

With the rapid pace of innovation, one thing’s for sure: no one can ignore technology trends this year, next year or any year.