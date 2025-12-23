Home / News / 2025 Unwrapped: Pop, politics, and pandemonium

2025 Unwrapped: Pop, politics, and pandemonium

Tue, 12/23/2025 - 10:33am admin
By: 
Emma Slaven, emma@thedanielislandnews.com

JANUARY 

  • - Major fire breaks out in the Palisades, prompting evacuations and widespread property damage in California. 

  • - Donald Trump inaugurated as 47th President, signing executive orders on immigration, WHO withdrawal, Paris Agreement exit, and new policies on TikTok, energy, and gender equality. 

 

FEBRUARY 

  • - Kendrick Lamar headlines Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, becoming one of the most watched and discussed cultural events of the year. 

  • - Beyoncé wins Album of the Year. 

 

MARCH 

  • - NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, originally on an eight-day ISS mission that turned into nine months, return to Earth in a SpaceX Dragon capsule. 

 

APRIL 

  • - The U.S. imposes sweeping tariffs on imports. 

  • - Ozempic and Wegovy weight-loss drug creators awarded $3 million for “revolutionary” treatment for obesity and type 2 diabetes. 

  • - An all-female team of six, including singer Katy Perry and television personality Gayle King rockets to space aboard Blue Origin's NS-31 mission. 

  • - Pope Francis dies. 

 

MAY  

  • - The Catholic Church elects Cardinal Robert Prevost as Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope. 

 

JUNE 

  • - Viral trend sees kids across social media saying “6-7,” sparking memes and merchandise. 

  • - “KPop Demon Hunters” premiered on Netflix as its soundtrack and singles climbed the music charts. 

  • - The Labubu toy craze surges online and in collectibles markets. 

 

JULY 

  • - Camp Mystic tragedy – Authorities confirmed 27 children and counselors were killed in Texas flash floods. 

  • - Coldplay “kiss cam” video goes viral after capturing a boss and an employee cuddling, sparking an online frenzy and memes. 

 

AUGUST 

  • - Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, 23, fatally stabbed on a Charlotte, North Carolina, light rail. 

  • - Minneapolis shooter targets children in pews at school mass. 

  • - Taylor Swift becomes engaged to football star Travis Kelce. 

  • - OpenAI releases ChatGPT‑5 to the public. 

 

SEPTEMBER 

  • - Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk is assassinated, renewing attention to political violence. 

  • - Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s “birthday book” reveals messages from well-known figures including Bill Clinton, Donald Trump. 

  • - Trump suggests link between acetaminophen and autism. 

 

OCTOBER  

  • - Taylor Swift releases 12th album, “The Life of a Showgirl.” 

  • - Sean “Diddy” Combs sentenced for federal sex crimes. 

  • - Thieves steal over $100 million in Napoleonic jewels at the Louvre. 

  • - Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica. 

  • - U.S. federal government experiences its longest shutdown in history. 

  • - Israel and Hamas reach deal to release all Gazan hostages. 

 

NOVEMBER 

  • - Millions of Americans lose federal food assistance with SNAP benefits cuts.  

  • - ICE custody reaches an all-time record with 66,000 detainees. 

  • - "Wicked: For Good" movie is released. 

  • - "Stranger Things" final season is released on Netflix. 

DECEMBER  

  • - Director Rob Reiner and wife Michele are allegedly murdered by son Nick Reiner in their Los Angeles home. 

  • - Terrorist mass shooting on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia during a Hanukkah celebration kills 15 people, including a child. 

  • - The Justice Department releases thousands of documents from the Jeffrey Epstein files, revealing photos of several prominent figures including Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson, Mick Jagger, Epstein’s homes, travels, and more. 

  • - EU scientists confirm 2025 as the second or third warmest year on record, following 2024’s historic heat. 

  • - Dictionary.com announces "67" as the 2025 word of the year. 

 

Daniel Island Publishing

225 Seven Farms Drive
Unit 108
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

Breaking News Alerts

To sign up for breaking news email alerts, Click on the email address below and put "email alerts" in the subject line: patrick@thedanielislandnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here