2025 Unwrapped: Pop, politics, and pandemonium
JANUARY
-
- Major fire breaks out in the Palisades, prompting evacuations and widespread property damage in California.
-
- Donald Trump inaugurated as 47th President, signing executive orders on immigration, WHO withdrawal, Paris Agreement exit, and new policies on TikTok, energy, and gender equality.
FEBRUARY
-
- Kendrick Lamar headlines Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, becoming one of the most watched and discussed cultural events of the year.
-
- Beyoncé wins Album of the Year.
MARCH
-
- NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, originally on an eight-day ISS mission that turned into nine months, return to Earth in a SpaceX Dragon capsule.
APRIL
-
- The U.S. imposes sweeping tariffs on imports.
-
- Ozempic and Wegovy weight-loss drug creators awarded $3 million for “revolutionary” treatment for obesity and type 2 diabetes.
-
- An all-female team of six, including singer Katy Perry and television personality Gayle King rockets to space aboard Blue Origin's NS-31 mission.
-
- Pope Francis dies.
MAY
-
- The Catholic Church elects Cardinal Robert Prevost as Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope.
JUNE
-
- Viral trend sees kids across social media saying “6-7,” sparking memes and merchandise.
-
- “KPop Demon Hunters” premiered on Netflix as its soundtrack and singles climbed the music charts.
-
- The Labubu toy craze surges online and in collectibles markets.
JULY
-
- Camp Mystic tragedy – Authorities confirmed 27 children and counselors were killed in Texas flash floods.
-
- Coldplay “kiss cam” video goes viral after capturing a boss and an employee cuddling, sparking an online frenzy and memes.
AUGUST
-
- Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, 23, fatally stabbed on a Charlotte, North Carolina, light rail.
-
- Minneapolis shooter targets children in pews at school mass.
-
- Taylor Swift becomes engaged to football star Travis Kelce.
-
- OpenAI releases ChatGPT‑5 to the public.
SEPTEMBER
-
- Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk is assassinated, renewing attention to political violence.
-
- Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s “birthday book” reveals messages from well-known figures including Bill Clinton, Donald Trump.
-
- Trump suggests link between acetaminophen and autism.
OCTOBER
-
- Taylor Swift releases 12th album, “The Life of a Showgirl.”
-
- Sean “Diddy” Combs sentenced for federal sex crimes.
-
- Thieves steal over $100 million in Napoleonic jewels at the Louvre.
-
- Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica.
-
- U.S. federal government experiences its longest shutdown in history.
-
- Israel and Hamas reach deal to release all Gazan hostages.
NOVEMBER
-
- Millions of Americans lose federal food assistance with SNAP benefits cuts.
-
- ICE custody reaches an all-time record with 66,000 detainees.
-
- "Wicked: For Good" movie is released.
-
- "Stranger Things" final season is released on Netflix.
DECEMBER
-
- Director Rob Reiner and wife Michele are allegedly murdered by son Nick Reiner in their Los Angeles home.
-
- Terrorist mass shooting on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia during a Hanukkah celebration kills 15 people, including a child.
-
- The Justice Department releases thousands of documents from the Jeffrey Epstein files, revealing photos of several prominent figures including Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson, Mick Jagger, Epstein’s homes, travels, and more.
-
- EU scientists confirm 2025 as the second or third warmest year on record, following 2024’s historic heat.
-
- Dictionary.com announces "67" as the 2025 word of the year.