2025 Year in Review

2025 was a year of change and conversation in the areas located around Daniel Island and the Clements Ferry corridor.

From debates over community safety and wildlife to new “rules” and developments, the year brought moments that both challenged and united residents.

Before we close the chapter on 2025, here’s a look back at the moments that left the biggest mark on the place people call home.

PUBLIX REOPENS TO LONG-AWAITED RETURN

For the first time in nearly a year, Daniel Island residents can once again grab groceries without crossing a bridge. On Dec. 3, the island’s only supermarket, Publix on Seven Farms Drive, officially reopened after being completely demolished and rebuilt from the ground up, ending an 11-month grocery gap that reshaped daily routines for thousands of nearby residents.

The original 2002 store closed on Christmas Eve last year and reopened at nearly twice its former size, expanding from about 29,000 square feet to more than 50,000. The new Publix featured wider aisles, expanded grocery departments, self-checkout stations, a pharmacy, and an outdoor seating pavilion.

The closure forced residents to drive additional miles away to Mount Pleasant and Point Hope for their closest grocery needs.

The store's reopening came with cheers of convenience, concerns about a parking shortage, and reaffirmed the anchor store's role as a community hub.

EUTHANIZED ALLIGATOR SPARKS OUTCRY

A group of Daniel Island residents rallied in March when an alligator, named Walter, was euthanized outside Daniel Island Village apartments. Walter, a six-foot reptile, who had lived in the pond for years, was removed by a licensed trapper after property management called the Department of Natural Resources. Residents quickly organized a vigil and marked Walter’s favorite sunning spot with a blue ribbon.

The incident sparked national attention and renewed debates over South Carolina’s alligator policies, which require euthanasia for “nuisance” alligators and prohibit relocation. In response, state lawmakers are reviewing proposals that would allow non-aggressive alligators to be safely relocated instead of killed, with legislation expected to be considered in 2026.

RESIDENTS PUSH FOR E-BIKE REGULATIONS

E-bikes have become a hot topic on Daniel Island, with residents increasingly voicing concerns over speed, helmet use, and safety. While accidents aren’t officially tracked by Charleston police, local parents and neighbors say complaints about reckless riding are constant, sparking calls for clearer rules.



Community advocate Scott Noonan rallied more than 100 residents to push city leaders for e-bike regulations. Charleston officials are looking to draft an e-bike ordinance in early 2026. Proposed measures include helmet requirements, age limits, sidewalk restrictions, and registration with proof of liability insurance.

State lawmakers are also monitoring the effort, with the possibility of additional legislation if needed. City council members say new rules would provide safety and clarity for riders and walkers alike.

SCHOOLS: NO PHONES, NO SCREENERS, NO RIVALRY

This school year brought major changes to 29492-area schools.

Fifth-graders from Philip Simmons Middle School moved to the elementary building to accommodate growing enrollment, part of ongoing adjustments across the district.

Access to the state-provided research library DISCUS was temporarily cut in February due to age-appropriateness concerns, frustrating some teachers and students. Limited access was restored in August for high schoolers, while younger students await alternatives.

Safety remained a top priority after two incidents involving guns at Philip Simmons High School. Mobile weapons screeners are now deployed randomly at school entrances, alongside K-9 sweeps and student reporting initiatives. The school district may expand screening to other campuses next year.

Students also faced a new cell phone ban as of Jan. 7. K-12 students must store devices during school hours with exceptions for medical needs. The state policy aims to reduce distractions and improve focus, though some parents have raised concerns about emergency access.

The Bishop England-Philip Simmons rivalry returned Dec. 5, after a year-long hiatus stemming from inflammatory social media posts that halted competition between the schools last fall. After a meeting between the schools' athletic directors, the schools renewed their crosstown contests, citing a need for community unity.

GROWTH, GROWTH, AND MORE GROWTH

Sprawling growth, development, and expansion continued throughout the Daniel Island, Clements Ferry, and Point Hope communities.

New homes, apartments, and condominium developments continued rising from the ground, including the opening of Nowell Creek Village and The Henslow off Daniel Island Drive, the building of additional phases of The Waterfront by the Children's Park and a Del Webb community off Clements Ferry Road, as well as new construction sites prepping for new home construction in the Point Hope area.

Point Hope is anticipating up to 12,000 housing units by the time the 9,000-acre master-planned community is developed. It's a reason why many new shops and restaurants have also opened in 2025 - including Dunkin, Firehouse Subs, cultural cuisine, ice cream shops, pizzerias, nail salons, yoga studios, and more.

The MUSC Health Clements Ferry Pavilion also opened its 80,000-square-foot medical office this month, which includes adult and pediatric primary care, as well as additional medical specialty practices.

TREE BATTLES

With the advent of new housing developments, citizens began taking a stand, advocating for the preservation of trees and land.

More than 600 Daniel Island-area residents petitioned the City of Charleston, asking a zoning review board to prevent a developer from cutting down two dozen mature trees that line Daniel Island Drive at the new Nowell Creek Village development.

The trees were slated to be removed to make way for new townhomes.

Residents complained to the city that removing the trees would ruin the aesthetic look of the entryway to Daniel Island and would eliminate a natural buffer for traffic and pedestrians.

But the city upheld its variance approval, allowing Holder Properties to remove the trees, prompting the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association to file a formal appeal in court.

Both sides entered mediation, with Holder agreeing to preserve three of the prominent trees out of the 24 and committing to plant additional live oaks.

Early in the year, Holder Properties agreed to sell eight acres of land at one of its other parcels located off I-526 at Exit 24. Residents had rallied in a similar fashion, protesting the removal of trees they considered a sound barrier and scenic gateway to the island.

Conservation efforts also continued in other areas. In November, Berkeley County, along with other partnerships, acquired the 628-acre Blessing Plantation in Huger for $15.2 million. The county plans to turn the location into a county park to preserve its waterline along the Cooper River, its historic structures, and an African American cemetery on site.