2027 Best of Daniel Island contest is underway!

Many of you may have questions about how to participate, nominate, and write-in names and categories to the ballot in this year's Best of Daniel Island contest.

No problem!

We've answered the most frequently asked questions below – and the full list can be found at thedanielislandnews.com/bestof.

When does the nomination round end?

Nominations run through Wednesday, Nov. 25. Anyone can nominate a person, business or organization located on Daniel Island once per day per category throughout the nomination period. Keep coming back daily! Only the Top 5 nominees in each category advance to final voting, which starts Wednesday, Dec. 5.

How do I nominate someone?

Select a name from the ballot or type a name in the write-in box at the bottom of the category. If it's a write-in, be as specific as possible to help us identify the correct nominee.

Why isn't my write-in showing up?

Write-ins require approval and may take up to two business days to appear. Don't worry. Your nominations count immediately, even before the name is officially added to the ballot.

Do I have to complete the entire ballot at once?

Nope! Once you register, you can return later and pick up where you left off.

Does it cost anything to nominate or vote? Do businesses have to pay to participate?

Never. There is no cost to be nominated, vote, or win.

Why do you offer advertising on the ballot or in The Daniel Island News publications?

Advertising packages give businesses an opportunity to spread the word, encourage customers to nominate and vote, and thank those who support them! Advertising isn'trequired at all, but if you're interested, we'd be happy to help. Contact ronda@thedanielislandnews.com or patrick@thedanielislandnews.com. Can I suggest a new category?

Yes! Send suggestions to promotions@thedanielislandnews.com. All ideas will be reviewed, and we will follow up.

Hmm… I have more questions. Who can I contact? Contact us anytime! Your best bet is by emailing promotions@thedanielislandnews.com or visit the Best of Daniel Island webpage at thedanielislandnews.com/bestof for all the rules and fine print.