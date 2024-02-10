21st annual Lowcountry Buddy Walk celebrates Down syndrome awareness

When Robin Pointon moved her family from Seattle to Charleston, she was familiar with participating in Buddy Walks.

What she wasn’t used to was the way Bishop England High School embraced its Down syndrome students in the inclusive walk.

“There’s a right way and a wrong way to educate children, and at Bishop England, they’re really doing it right,” the mother of three said.

This year marks the 21st Lowcountry Buddy Walk, and for the Pointons, it will be their second time participating in the event on Daniel Island. This annual walk unites the community to celebrate inclusivity, raise awareness, and promote understanding of individuals with Down syndrome.

Many of the walk’s attendees consist of students from Bishop England’s Options program, which offers an inclusive educational experience for students with intellectual disabilities. For Pointon, who witnessed her daughter Morgan being treated as an outcast in previous schools, the Options program and Lowcountry Buddy Walk have been nothing short of a “godsend.”

“I lived the first five or six years of her life, three to four times a week, taking Morgan to speech therapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy,” she said. “Then you go to an event like this and you’re like, ‘Oh, I’m not the only one.’”

The Buddy Walk not only creates a space for families to feel a sense of belonging, but it also offers valuable resources. Last year, Pointon discovered a table at the event where families could access financial and estate planning services to help prepare for the future.

With Morgan recently turning 18, these resources have helped Pointon update her family’s insurance policies and estate plans to ensure Morgan's long-term care and support, all thanks to the connections made through the Buddy Walk.

"We found a community that truly cares,” she said, recalling how the event allowed her to meet other families and share experiences.

With the Buddy Walk coming up on Oct. 20 at Daniel Island’s Etiwan Park, islanders and the Bishop England community are already counting down the days. Kristen Common, the director of the BE Options program, said her students look forward to the Buddy Walk each year.

"Our Options students love this event and feel empowered through the love and support of their peers as they spend the day together celebrating their friends living with Down syndrome,” Common said. “True friendships have developed through our club activities, and this makes such a difference in the lives of our Options students and their families.”

Morgan, who has been able to make friends in and out of the Options program, walked hand-in-hand with her friend at last year’s Buddy Walk.

“During the one-mile walk, her friend Summer came up and grabbed Morgan’s hand, and they did the walk together,” Pointon said. “Being surrounded by her typical friends, she was just beaming with this huge smile. I think that’s one of the most important things for her – seeing her typical peers show up like that.”

Besides a day full of singing, dancing, and walking for a good cause, the Buddy Walk serves as a vital platform to raise awareness and funds for the Down Syndrome Association of the Lowcountry (DSAL), an organization dedicated to supporting individuals and families affected by Down syndrome.

DSAL President Erica Chiovarou said the event’s mantra, “It takes a village,” showcases how much the community comes together for the annual walk.

“We always want community members, even those uninvolved with our Down syndrome community, to be a part of this day and see the positive impact,” Chiovarou said. “The Buddy Walk is an opportunity for anyone and everyone to walk, or support a walker, and raise funders for DSAL and the National Down Syndrome Society.”

Fundraising will support hundreds of families across Charleston, Dorchester, and Berkeley County with grants, college scholarships, camps, social events, workshops, and new parent materials, to name a few.

At this year’s Buddy Walk, attendees can expect live music, face painting, jump castles, arts and crafts, and treats available for purchase from food trucks including Kona Ice, Cotton Sky, and Citrus Crush, who will be donating a portion of the sales to the walk. The event will be from 12-4 p.m., and the walk begins at 3 p.m.

Pointon encourages people of all abilities to join the walk, particularly neurotypical people.

“What’s neat for me to see is people who weren’t invited by someone with a child with Down syndrome, who are there just to support them. It's important for everyone to see their diagnosis doesn’t make them that different from anybody else,” she said. "And for families, it’s about building those connections, sharing resources, and creating a community."

2024 Buddy Walk