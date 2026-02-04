250 years later, Cainhoy students get a front-row seat to history for Liberty Day
Fourth-graders from Cainhoy Elementary recently visited the South Carolina State House to take part in Liberty Day, a statewide celebration marking the 250th year of American independence. Ms. Jillian White’s class was selected through the SC-250 program to represent Berkeley County.
Liberty Day brings students from across the state together to explore South Carolina’s history through hands-on activities, presentations, and tours of the State House. School officials saod this year’s event was extra special, commemorating 250 years since independence.
“We were very excited to have our students and students from all over the state to help us celebrate the start of 250,” said Katy Batkins, social studies coordinator for Berkeley County School District. “We've been preparing for this for three to four years, and just to see it kick off, especially with our students, was so exciting. Hearing what they picked up and knowing a lot of it happened right in their backyard was really cool.”
South Carolina Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver said, “It was an awesome day full of fun, and full of facts and history. It really inspires our students about what makes America so special, what makes America great, and how South Carolina played a pivotal role in securing American freedom.”