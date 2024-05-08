$2,500 grants for teachers, apply now

The South Carolina Department of Environmental Services (SCDES) is offering $2,500 grants from its Champions of the Environment program.

Kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers can now apply for grant funding to support classroom projects that build environmental awareness among students.

Applications for the 2024-2025 school year will be accepted Aug. 1 through Sept. 20. Teachers are encouraged to visit the Champions of the Environment website to learn more and apply for the grants.

“We're dedicated to supporting environmental education and awareness in South Carolina, and programs like Champions of the Environment help us raise awareness and appreciation for the Palmetto State’s natural resources,” said Myra Reece, interim SCDES director. “We look forward to seeing the proposed projects that will help students learn how to be good environmental stewards.”

Grants up to $2,500 will be awarded this year, and merit awards of a lesser amount also may be presented to help get projects started. In addition to a cash award, grantees also have their projects highlighted on the Champions of the Environment webpage and social media. Previous grant-funded projects include:

• Habitat restorations

• Weekly trash sweeps

• Pollinator gardens and wildlife oases

• Hydroponics and alternative gardening methods

• Sustainable energy

Champions of the Environment began in 1993 with the goal of encouraging, enabling and recognizing youth environmental education projects that develop awareness, promote behavior change or improve and protect our water, air, land and coast. The grant program is sponsored by SCDES, Dominion Energy and Sylvamo, with assistance from the Environmental Education Association of South Carolina.