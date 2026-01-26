3 DIS students place in District spelling bee

Three Daniel Island School students placed in the top nine of the Berkeley County Schools District annual spelling bee, qualifying them to compete in the regional competition in February.

Isabella Cowan, a DIS sixth grader, placed seventh, with seventh-grader Charlotte Hamlett No. 8; and seventh-grader Lily Brittingham placed ninth.

Marrington Middle School of the Arts eighth-grader Ellery Fine was the top speller at the bee held Jan. 15 at Goose Creek High and sponsored by The Post and Courier.

The students took turns spelling in front of a panel of three judges: Shameka Washington, BCSD’s chief officer of schools; Dr. Missy LaBerge, executive director of elementary schools; and Meri DuPre, retired BCSD administrator.

Katy Batkins, BCSD K-12 Social Studies Coordinator, served as the evening’s pronouncer.

When it is their turn to spell, students may ask the pronouncer to define the word, provide its part of speech, or use it in a sentence. Spellers can also ask for the word's language of origin, alternate pronunciations, or root word.

For two hours, 41 BCSD middle schoolers spelt their best onstage inside Goose Creek High’s auditorium. Students tackled words like “magnanimous”, “precocious” and “leviathan.”

After successfully completing “bruschetta,” Fine went on to spell “adieu” and took home the first place trophy.

Sangaree Middle, Macedonia Middle, St. Stephen Middle, Daniel Island School, Marrington and Cane Bay are being represented at the regional event in February at Charleston Southern University.

Here are the top nine:

1. Ellery Fine – eighth grade, Marrington Middle School of the Arts

2. Hayden Wesenberg – seventh grade, Cane Bay Middle

3. Elias Wylie – seventh grade, Marrington Middle School of the Arts

4. Ryan Taylor, Jr. – eighth grade, Sangaree Middle

5. Rowan Bryant – sixth grade, Macedonia Middle

6. Leonte Swinton – eighth grade, St. Stephen Middle

7. Isabella Cowan – sixth grade, Daniel Island School

8. Charlotte Hamlett – seventh grade, Daniel Island School

9. Lily Brittingham – seventh grade, Daniel Island School