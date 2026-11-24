If you’ve ever admired the towering Christmas tree at Daniel Island’s Guggenheim Terrace, you’ve already seen Cardinal Tree Farm’s work.

For 30 years, the family-owned business has brought and sold fresh Christmas trees to the Lowcountry, including the 20-foot centerpiece of Daniel Island’s holiday celebrations. This season, Cardinal has added a new location at King’s Cross Church on Clements Ferry Road. The lot opened Nov. 20 and is the business’s sixth location in the Charleston area.

“We are very excited to add an additional location to the Lowcountry and, specifically, the Cainhoy Peninsula and DI,” owner Mitchell Poe said.

The new location has a familiar face behind it. King’s Cross associate pastor Chris Hamil first worked with Poe while serving as operations manager for the Daniel Island Property Owners Association. Cardinal Tree Farm helped install the island’s giant Christmas tree, and Hamil soon became a customer himself.

“Through that relationship, my family would buy a tree from Cardinal at first at the DI tennis center and then at the Dick’s Sporting Goods in Mount Pleasant,” Hamil said.

Years later, that connection has brought the business to his church.

“We are always seeking ways to serve our community better,” Hamil said. “Based on our location, partnering with Cardinal Tree Farm right at the midpoint of Clements Ferry seemed to be the right fit.”

Shoppers can choose from Fraser firs ranging from small tabletop trees to 13-foot giants, along with white pines, garlands, and wreaths in various sizes. This year's selection also includes magnolia wreaths and mixed-greenery wreaths made with Fraser fir, magnolia, cedar, and boxwood. Cardinal also carries Fraser fir-scented candles with its signature, “A Cardinal Christmas,” fragrance.

The business is celebrating its 30th anniversary with free commemorative wooden Christmas ornaments and is planning a 15 Days of Christmas giveaway on social media, with prizes including trees, stands, greenery, and candles.