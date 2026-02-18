40-foot flagpole to be the centerpiece of new traffic circle on DI

A 40-foot flagpole topped with the American flag is expected to be the centerpiece of the new traffic circle at the corner of Seven Farms Drive and River Landing Drive.

Construction crews are expected to begin building the roundabout early summer after school lets out. The traffic circle will replace the current four-way stoplights that are prone to traffic backup during rush hours.

The flagpole, an LED spotlight, and the upkeep will be privately funded and are anticipated to cost $20k.

Charleston Industrial's Mike White, who is also a Daniel Island Town Association board member, is leading the fundraising effort.

"We are raising money from the Daniel Island commercial property owners, all DITA members, who have proven to be very generous contributors to this special cause!" White said. "What a wonderful way for our special community to celebrate America's 250th anniversary than to establish this new 40-foot flagpole in time for the Fourth of July!"