4TH OF JULY 2026

Daniel Island Independence Day Celebration

Friday, July 3 | 4–9 p.m. | Smythe Park

Presented by: Daniel Island Community Fund

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

3:15 pm – Golf Cart Parade line-up begins at Bishop England High School

4:00 pm sharp – Parade proceeds to Daniel Island Drive and continues to Daniel Island School parking lot at DI Drive and Purcell Street

4–5 pm – Smythe Park - Emcee/DJ Shane Griffin playing patriotic music

5:15–6 pm – Charleston Concert Band - tribute to the USA and our Armed Forces

5–6:30 pm – Wildflower Station

6–7 pm – Coty Lynn - Acoustic Guitar Performance

7–9:30 pm – The Yacht Club

FOOD VENDORS

Burgers and Freys, Butter Chicken, Maryland Boy Crab Cakes, City Slidders, Holy City Popcorn, Mine Matcha, My Big Fat Greek Trailer, Pizza Da Michelina, Shaka Shrimp, Vibrant Alkaline Vegan Meals, Wrap & Bowl Factory, Holy City Italian Ice, King of Pops, Sweet, But Not So Sweet, Pure Fluff, Ice Cram Team, Kona Ice

ROVING ENTERTAINMENT

Bubble Circus, Stilt Walker, Unicycle, Juggler

PATRIOTIC PARADE ROUTE

Leave from the Bishop England High School Parking Lot, turn right on Daniel Island Drive and end at the Daniel Island Drive & Purcell Lane intersection.

The north side of Daniel Island Drive will remain open.

PARADE TRAFFIC ALERT

There will be intermittent street closures on July 3rd for the Daniel Island Annual Patriotic Parade from 3:15–4:45 p.m. (approximate time). The City of Charleston Police Department will coordinate and execute the street closure process. This is a rolling closure, meaning as soon as the parade passes, the police will reopen the streets. We appreciate your patience during this time in order for us to have a safe passage for our parade participants/residents during this annual event.

PHOTO BY:DOUG PINKERTON