5 ways to make holidays simply wonderful

There’s no magic quite like the holidays through the eyes of a child. The season brings countless special moments and opportunities to make lifelong memories, from enjoying tasty holiday treats to exploring traditions with the family.

Infuse your festive moments with some extra magic this season with these family-friendly tips to spark, share and celebrate simply wonderful moments of togetherness between parents and children.

Decorate Together

Letting your family’s creativity soar is a terrific way to bond and nurture kids’ development. Let them take an active role in bringing festive energy to the household and allow them to make some design decisions, such as stringing lights and choosing the perfect place for ornaments or seasonal decor. You can also create a personalized wreath for each member of the family to display or decorate custom stockings.

Enjoy Magical Treats

From candy canes to gingerbread houses and beyond, candy and other edible goodies are integral to the holiday season.

Partake in Holiday Traditions

’Tis the season for traditions and creating your own makes celebrating together each year even sweeter. You might make trimming the tree a family affair, encouraging kids to try their hand at decorating or involving everyone to help clean up before a cozy family meal. Many families also make volunteering together an important part of their holiday experience, reinforcing messages about kindness and caring for all ages

Look at Holiday Lights

Bringing the family together for special holiday experiences doesn’t have to be grand. In fact, a simple road trip through your hometown to find the most awe-inspiring light displays can bring plenty of fun. You may even find local light shows that synchronize to radio music in your car.

Organize a Family Movie Night

Bring the vibrance of the big screen to your living room with an at-home family movie night. For a special touch, consider investing in a low-cost projector that creates a theater-like experience on any wall in your house. Choose a favorite family-friendly holiday movie (or two), some popcorn and treats then settle in for an entertaining evening together.

Provided by Family Features