55 single-family homes and 336 apartment units planned for Cainhoy

Here are the developments before the various City of Charleston boards and committees this week. Find detailed agendas and results at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.

UPCOMING: TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

April 10: Cainhoy Del Webb - Phase 1 (Revisions) - Proposed revisions to previously approved TRC plans for 174-lot project on 124 acres at 2284 Wright Brothers Dr. Owner: Pulte Home Company. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering Zoning: Bees Ferry Rd. Contact: Will Cox, cox.w@tandh.com

April 10: Alliance Apartments - Phase 1 - Site plan for proposed new 336-unit apartment building with associated infrastructure on 23.9 acres at 1111 Kentucky Derby Ln. TMS: B2620000028. Owner: Seven Sticks LLC. Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates. Contact: Hannah Wilken, hwilken@seamonwhiteside.com

UPCOMING: PLANNING COMMISSION

April 16: The Pointe at Governor’s Cay - Requests subdivision concept plan approval for 55 single-family attached residential lots on 14.87 acres in Cainhoy. TMS: 2710002133 and 131. Owner: Trident Medical Center. Applicant: Middle Street Residential, LLC.

RESULTS: TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

April 3: Point Hope Pod 4 - Phase 3 - Proposed preliminary plat and road construction plan for future 151-lot single-family development on 106.7 acres at 1100 Kentucky Derby Ln. TMS: B2620000028. Owner: Pulte Home Company. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering. Contact: Brian Riley, riley.b@tandh.com . Results: Revise and return.