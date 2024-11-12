$68K in Home Telecom grants help support local initiatives, schools

Twenty-two local nonprofit organizations in the Tri-County region are celebrating a windfall this month as Home Telecom, in partnership with the Coastal Community Foundation, announced $68,000 in grants through its annual Home Community Fund program.

Since its establishment in 2002, the Home Community Fund has distributed more than $595,000 to nonprofit groups serving Berkeley, Dorchester, and Charleston counties. This year’s grants, which award up to $4,000 per recipient, target nonprofits addressing critical community needs, including health and disabilities, education, food insecurity, veteran support, and animal rescue.

“Home Telecom is an example of the positive impact corporate investment has on our region,” said Coastal Community Foundation President and CEO Darrin Goss Sr. “The Home Community Fund not only supports several Tri-County nonprofits but allows employees to get involved in the decision-making process. We aim to find ways to incorporate all members of our community in the joy of philanthropy.”

This year’s recipients reflect the diverse needs of the Lowcountry. From providing meals to families in crisis to supporting literacy and personal growth programs, the funding helps bridge gaps where resources are often scarce.

Home Telecom President and CEO Will Helmly emphasized the company’s commitment to community service. “As a company founded on community service more than 120 years ago, supporting charitable organizations in our area is a vital part of our mission,” Helmly said. “We are grateful to expand this grant to benefit more applicants each year.”

The partnership between Home Telecom and the Coastal Community Foundation combines philanthropic leadership and grassroots engagement.

The application portal for next year’s Home Community Fund opens on April 1, 2025.