6th annual DI Holiday Market has something for everyone

Holidays are a magical time bursting with family, laughter, and the thrill of shopping. Mark your calendars for the sixth annual Daniel Island Holiday Market on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Daniel Island Recreation Center.

The creative mind behind the holiday market, Mollie Vardell, is thrilled to share that this year's event has expanded, offering an array of unique items and vendors.

“Six years ago, the market was new and the rec center was brand new, so we all learned together. The holiday market was the first large event at the center, and they handled it beautifully! We started in the small gym with 16 vendors. Last year we had so many vendors we had to expand into the large gym. This year we have 47 vendors with 15 more on the waitlist hoping someone will cancel!”

Vardell is passionate about supporting small businesses and the community. She said the market will have something for everyone.

“It’s so rewarding to see the vendors do so well, get exposure and feedback, and enjoy the show. It’s a wonderful event for the community; many residents look forward to it each year. It’s impressive to view so much local talent in one place!”

Each year, the market holds a raffle supporting Random Acts of the Lowcountry, a nonprofit providing one-time assistance to local individuals and families facing difficult times. Tickets are $10 each, with half the proceeds going to the winner and half to the charity. Winners don’t need to be present.

Daniel Island resident Jessica Dotsuwa of Dotsuwa Designs has participated since the market began. She said events like this give local vendors an opportunity to showcase their products and connect with customers.

“This is especially meaningful for small-scale artists like myself who work out of a home studio. When people shop local, they're supporting the people and families behind small businesses while helping keep our local economy thriving.”

The Daniel Island Holiday Market is always Dotsuwa's first holiday market of the season.