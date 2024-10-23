Democrat David Osborne faces Republican 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson, his former boss, to be the top prosecutor in the Nov. 5 General Election.

Osborne’s campaign focuses on enhancing safety in Charleston and Berkeley counties by prosecuting violent criminals and seeking justice for victims. With a decade of experience as a prosecutor, Osborne has successfully secured 23 murder convictions since 2021. Prior to his work as a prosecutor, he served as a police officer and detective. Osborne pushes to pursue justice for crime victims while promoting equality within the justice system.

Running for re-election, Solicitor Wilson has held the title since 2007, when she became the first woman appointed to the role. With nearly three decades of experience as a prosecutor, she has been involved in major reforms, such as Charleston County’s Safety and Justice Challenge, and has received awards for victim advocacy. Wilson campaigns for balancing strict punishment for violent criminals with rehabilitation for nonviolent offenders, and she advocates for transparency within the criminal justice system.

In this Q&A, Osborne and Wilson share their legal experience and outline strategies for addressing pressing criminal justice issues based on their expertise.

Describe your public service and legal experience.

Osborne: After becoming the first person on either side of my family to graduate from college, I started public service with the New Orleans Police Department. I worked in patrol, 2nd District Task Force Unit, robbery detective, and then in an FBI-NOPD Joint Public Corruption Unit. I received two Outstanding Investigation awards including the 2nd District Detective of the Year while with NOPD. After five years, I returned home and worked for the Charleston Police Department for 11 years. I worked in patrol, robbery detective, violent crimes detective, and then promoted to sergeant. While with CPD, I received four commendations, Officer of the Year, and Team of the Year while detective sergeant of the Violent Crimes Unit. As I worked as the detective sergeant during the day, I attended the nighttime Charleston School of Law program, where I obtained my law degree. I was then a prosecutor in the 9th Circuit for seven years. During my tenure in the 9th Circuit, I tried more trials than any other prosecutor. I then took a senior prosecutor position in the 1st Circuit, where I successfully tried the Holly Hill Murders, which is the biggest case in the history of the 1st Circuit.

Wilson: I am an experienced, professional prosecutor who has led the Ninth Judicial Circuit as Solicitor for 17 years. I have ensured that partisanship has not crept into my decision making. It means withstanding the glare of the national spotlight in major cases without seeking the attention that too many politicians crave. I have been trusted and tested. And I have been tough. Not only have I handled some of our nation’s most important cases honorably, and successfully, I have led us through a recession, a pandemic, and a disastrous court administration. I helped craft the new statewide administrative order that will improve the efficiency, effectiveness and fairness of our system, and will help bring victims and our community the justice they deserve. I am leading one of the largest legal offices in South Carolina. I am the only candidate that has done so. I have managed a multimillion-dollar budget and led nearly 150 employees through a terrible recession and a worldwide pandemic. There is no substitution for this experience. I am the only candidate who has created new diversion programs for those who need to be held accountable and be provided the treatment that they need. This includes many veterans and addicts.

What is the most pressing criminal justice problem facing our region and what do you plan to do to solve it?

Osborne: As a detective sergeant of the Violent Crimes Unit with CPD, I have seen firsthand the devastating effects of gun violence on our family and community. In 2023, Berkeley County tallied the fourth highest number of murders per county while Charleston County was tied for No. 1. Bottom line, the 9th is the deadliest circuit in the state. Law enforcement officers are solving murders at a higher rate than the national average, but the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, is not effectively deterring crime. Since COVID lockdowns ended, of the 172 murder warrants resolved by the 9th Circuit (nearly 60 prosecutors), only 15% resulted in a murder conviction. By comparison, during that same time, I resolved 58% of the 38 murder warrants assigned to me, with a conviction for murder. Under my leadership, we will prioritize murder trials and stay in the fight for victims. Word will get around quickly: If you decide to take a life in the 9th Circuit, be prepared to do life.

Wilson: We must continue tackling the court’s statewide backlog and establish meaningful, realistic benchmarks. Since 2018, our court time has been inexplicably and drastically reduced. The court also enacted low “caps” on the number of cases we could schedule. Furthermore, they did not give us enough trial terms. These things made it mathematically and physically impossible for us to aggressively attack the court’s backlog. I helped craft the new statewide administrative order that will improve efficiency to help bring victims the justice they deserve. Since the new order, we have been one of the few circuits to actually reduce the statewide backlog. I will continue to work with our new chief administrative judge and the new court administration to improve our docketing system. They are already promptly responding to my requests for resources – a welcomed change that will allow us to more effectively tackle violent offenders. I will continue working with the new administration to improve the efficiency of our system so that justice comes sooner rather than later. I already am working with the incoming chief administrative judge with whom I have enjoyed great results in the past. We have proven we can do this.

State your stance on police funding.

Osborne: I absolutely do not support defunding the police. Our community needs and deserves well-qualified, well-trained, and well-paid law enforcement officers. Legislators should adequately fund a multitude of programs and agencies that address all levels of the criminal justice system including mental health, drug addiction, homelessness, opioid awareness, victim advocacy, public defenders, prosecutors, and prison reform programs. However, funding these programs should not come at the expense of defunding police departments, which will have a negative impact on the safety of our community.

Wilson: I am proud to have earned the endorsement of Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis. The “defund the police” movement had a disastrous effect on law enforcement. Policing is a difficult and dangerous career. We owe officers the appreciation of properly training and funding them. Wages have not kept pace with the economy and are not an incentive for people to join this noble but dangerous profession. Establishing a statewide public integrity unit would help with the public’s perception of investigations into allegations against officers. In the meantime, while I have a strong relationship with law enforcement, I remain independent of them. The Officer Involved Critical Incident Guidelines that I created have dramatically improved the way these cases are investigated here.