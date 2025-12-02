Aesthetic spa is more than skin deep

Laurel Davis won’t hesitate to tell a patient they don’t need Botox or other cosmetic procedures.

Her tactic might seem bad for business, but education and transparency are top priorities for the board-certified nurse practitioner and her team at The Look & Co., an aesthetic spa in Mount Pleasant.

“We treat patients the way we would want to be treated, and we want them to know when a procedure is not the best thing for them,” Davis said. “The rise of social media makes it look like everything has a quick fix and an easy solution, but often there are different paths to get to the same result.”

Davis has worked for over 30 years as a nurse practitioner, the past 20 specializing in medical aesthetics. She consulted with L’Oréal in the development of its skincare lines and has trained over 3,000 cosmetic injectors around the country. She grew up in Greenville, South Carolina, and spent a large part of her nursing career in Atlanta, Georgia, before moving to Daniel Island in 2018.

Two years later, Davis founded The Look & Co., with a full line of skincare products and services, including facials, dermal fillers, laser light therapies, wrinkle relaxers, and hair removal. She also provides private training to other practitioners and develops continuing education programs for the aesthetics trade.

“I really try to make this industry more ethical than how it is sometimes portrayed. I focus on prevention to help you now, so you look better in 10 years,” said Davis. “Whole skin health is an important part of everything we do.”

Davis said The Look & Co. providers strive to enhance, rather than change, a patient’s appearance so they look natural and refreshed. Her advice for great skin? Sunscreen every day, retinol, or Retin-A if not pregnant, and a quality vitamin C serum, along with regular skincare checks by a board-certified dermatologist.

“I always say there’s no reason to get the elective things if we’re not doing the most important thing, which is always checking for skin cancer.”

The medical aesthetics market has exploded in growth and popularity over the past five years, and Davis attributes that to increasing awareness and acceptance of aesthetics through social media, along with a proliferation of providers that make it more accessible.

“Women are feeling better and living longer, and that plays a part in it too,” she said. “I think part of their overall health and beauty checklist is getting their nails done, getting their hair done, and getting their skin (treatment).”

But Davis stresses the importance of using a practitioner who is board certified in dermatology or plastics. “These are medical services; this isn’t a beauty salon. I don’t want people doing this without knowing their provider, making sure they are licensed and have proper training,” she said.

When she is not at the office helping patients look and feel their best, Davis enjoys the people and places of Daniel Island and supporting its local shops and restaurants.

“I love Kingstide right when the weather shifts in the spring, Sermet’s out on the courtyard, and learning new things about wine from Marie at Sauer Grapes,” she said.

For an afternoon treat, Davis likes to visit Gloss, the new nail salon on Daniel Island, and get a blowout with Amanda at Salon Unhwa, shop at The Cove, and enjoy lunch at Blondies (Bagels & Cafe).

“My business would not be what it is today without the Daniel Island UPS store. I do a lot of online retail, and they have really helped my business,” she said. “They’re my people, and they go above and beyond.”

To show her appreciation for the community, Davis said the Look & Co. supports Charleston-area families in need each Christmas and donates 20% of all online sales to people affected by the hurricane in North Carolina and the wildfires in California.

“I’m really big into helping local families,” she said. “It’s the way I grew up.”