After a year offline, DISCUS returns to middle school students

After nearly a year without access, middle school students in Berkeley County can now log back into DISCUS, South Carolina’s Virtual Library, though elementary students remain offline.

The online resource, formally known as Digital Information for South Carolina Users, returned to district middle schools on Jan. 15, following a phased restoration that began in August 2025 with high school students. The platform, funded and vetted by the South Carolina State Library, has served students for more than 25 years, providing research materials ranging from academic journals and newspapers to e-books and multimedia tools.

DISCUS was abruptly removed from all district student devices in February 2025 after a parent raised concerns about “inappropriate content,” sparking confusion among teachers and librarians. Principals, parents, and staff say no explanation was given at the time, leaving many scrambling for alternatives.

Kathleen Low, president of the Berkeley County Education Association, called the removal frustrating and unclear. “We have gotten rid of an entire library and we have yet to hear what pieces of material are not age-appropriate,” she said. “It’s just unfortunate that it seems to be too difficult of a task to engage in communication with the people who are just trying to get up in the morning and teach.”

District spokesperson Katie Tanner explained that the pause was prompted by compliance with South Carolina Regulation 43-170, which requires districts to ensure resources are age-appropriate. She shared a message middle school principals sent to parents before the reactivation:

“Student access to SC DISCUS was temporarily restricted in February (2025) in response to parent concerns regarding age-appropriate content. District leadership collaborated with key stakeholders, including the South Carolina Department of Education and the South Carolina State Library, to conduct a review. Access to SC DISCUS was restored on high school devices prior to the start of the school year. Middle school access resumed on Jan. 15, 2026. Parents may opt their students in or out of the platform.”

While the district says the resource has been reviewed, civil liberties advocates and parents remain concerned about transparency. Paul Bowers, communications director for the ACLU of South Carolina, called the original removal “highly unusual” and criticized the lack of clarity on what triggered the block. “It is absurd that they shut it off in the first place,” he said. “If they conducted an investigation, we would like to see what exactly they investigated and what they found, because the public is left in the dark.”

Parents like Sarah Kalil, a Berkeley County teacher with three children in the district, remain frustrated that elementary students still lack access. “Berkeley County is the only district to remove SC DISCUS in 25 years. If there was truly content of concern, other districts would have restricted access,” she said.

Kalil described the impact on her students. “DISCUS contains articles with full-color images at age-appropriate reading levels and embedded read-aloud tools. My special education students were unable to research Native American tribes for a project once it was removed. This is more than inconvenient. This directly affects learning.”