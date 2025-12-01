At age 70, Wynne named fifth fittest woman on earth

Pat Wynne has put a new spin on what 70 can look like.

In August, the Daniel Island resident was named the fifth fittest woman on earth in her age group at the CrossFit Games, an annual international competition where athletes compete in a series of workouts that test strength and endurance.

“Aging has its ups and downs, and I feel this is my time to reset how I look at life,” said Wynne. “While a lot of people are stopping things, I think it’s a great opportunity to start things. Find what you are excited about and what makes you happy. Don’t let the age hold you back.”

Wynne turned 70 last spring, around the same time her longtime gym was closing. She needed to quickly find a new place to compete in the semifinals of the CrossFit Open, the preliminary event leading up to the games. She landed at Mount Pleasant Fitness, where she finished the Open second in the world and earned a spot at the CrossFit Games.

“It was a truly unexpected, beautiful piece of possibility that I never anticipated because I didn’t look at myself that way,” she said. “This has all been a very wild ride for me.”

Wynne has practiced CrossFit, a strength and conditioning program that combines weightlifting, cardio, and functional movements, for the past 15 years. CrossFit workouts are scalable to all fitness levels and are led by certified coaches in a supportive community atmosphere. Millions of people practice CrossFit in over 10,000 affiliated gyms around the world.



Wynne’s journey began in 2010, when a friend told her about the program. “I was 55, and I couldn’t do any of the moves, but I was intrigued, and it was a challenge, so I took it on,” she said. “I was beaten up. I thought I was fit, but I wasn’t.”

Earning a top 10 spot at the CrossFit Games was the pinnacle of competing for Wynne. During the four-day masters event held in Columbus, Ohio, she had to run a grueling 5k and perform timed moves like rope climbs, handstand pushups, and single-leg squats. She finished two events second in the world and placed fifth overall in her 70-plus age division.

“The beauty of going to the games was feeling that I belonged there, and to be in that pack felt really, really, good,” said Wynne. “Most of us can do more than we think we can and live to tell about it.”

Wynne said she has always loved exercise and dancing but never considered herself an athlete. Most of her career has combined fitness and fashion. She began a fitness business in Florida in the 1980s, teaching exercise classes to University of Central Florida football players and to employees of companies like Walt Disney and Westinghouse. She started working for Lululemon in Princeton, New Jersey, in 2017 and transferred to the Mount Pleasant store in 2021 when she moved to Daniel Island.

Wynne and her husband, Lou Valente, have been married 40 years and have two grown sons who both live in California. Pat and Lou came to Daniel Island in search of adventure. They loved the Charleston area and moved without knowing anyone.

“You have to go outside your comfort zone and realize you’re here to make new friends; you’re here to make a new life for yourself,” said Wynne. “It’s been a great adventure, and we absolutely love it here.”

Wynne said she appreciates the calmness of Daniel Island after a busy day at work and feels rejuvenated when she drives home to her Center Park townhouse. “It really fills me up after the high energy of Lululemon and working out,” she said. “I feel really grateful that I can decompress when I come here, and that’s a wonderful thing.”

Turning 70 was challenging for Wynne, but she has kept a positive outlook, reset her priorities, and focused on having fun, which she said is so important as we age.