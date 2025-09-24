AI driving changes to the car-buying experience

For decades, the car-buying process has been a formidable task – consumers trying to get the best deal, and dealerships trying to sort through unqualified leads and high staff turnovers.

But now, artificial intelligence innovation is zooming across the auto market to help create a winning situation for both parties.

From CarGurus.com to ChatGPT, AI can speed up transactions, improve transparency, and boost efficiency. Consumers can benefit from clearer information, while dealerships can connect with ready-to-buy customers.

CarEdge, an AI-based application, is designed to streamline the car-buying process by providing decision-making support and operational tools to the industry.

CarEdge co-founder and CEO Zach Shefska said he believes AI will strongly influence how people purchase automobiles.

“The system burns everyone out. AI is the key to bringing this industry into the 21st century,” Shefska said.

“We’re already seeing a massive shift, with 90% of dealerships experimenting with AI tools and 25% of consumers are using tools like ChatGPT to research their next vehicle. The way people access information is fundamentally changing, and car shopping is no different.”

Shefska said Agentic AI – a form of artificial intelligence with minimal human intervention – creates AI-generated agents that represent consumers and dealers, helping them secure qualified leads and close deals with knowledgeable buyers.

“Our AI agents interact directly with dealers to collect this data at scale, which no one has done before. Since launching in July, our agents have been deployed over 10,000 times and have mapped thousands of dealerships.”

Shefska says AI is an innovative way to provide dealers with firm leads, slashing the time frame spent with unmotivated buyers.

“We’re already seeing how AI agents improve negotiations, streamline research, and eliminate friction. The car-buying journey is one of the last major consumer transactions that still relies on outdated processes. We’re not just building tools, we’re reengineering the entire experience to benefit both sides.”

Tyler Letson, operating partner of Mount Pleasant Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, said AI helps his dealership operate efficiently. “More importantly, it allows us to spend more time where it matters – building relationships with our community and delivering a customer experience that feels honest, easy, and enjoyable.”

Letson also sees artificial intelligence as a tool to create more transparency and value for customers. “By using AI to analyze market data and pricing trends, we’re able to offer fair, competitive deals while giving shoppers confidence that they’re making the right choice.”

Using AI in the purchasing process can also remove a lot of the stress that comes with the car-buying experience, Shefska added.

“AI can replace the adversarial nature of car buying with a more transparent and efficient process, creating a new paradigm where both buyers and dealers can interact seamlessly and benefit,” he said. “Dealerships that embrace this change can escape the costly cycle of distrust, build lasting customer relationships, and ultimately thrive in a more efficient and fair marketplace.”