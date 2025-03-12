All faiths encouraged to join DI’s Chanukah celebration and menorah lighting

For many Daniel Island residents, the annual Chanukah celebration is the one time each year they encounter the holiday’s history firsthand, not through textbooks or social media, but through food, ritual, and neighbors who live it.

That opportunity returns Wednesday, Dec. 17, as the 12th Annual DI Chanukah Celebration and Menorah Lighting brings families together at the Daniel Island Charleston Recreation Center from 4:30 to 6 p.m., with the candle lighting set for 5:15 p.m.

The free, family-friendly event aims to share the story, significance, and traditions of Chanukah with the entire community. One of the event’s longtime organizers, Fred Danziger, said the holiday’s roots are essential to understanding why the celebration matters.

“Chanukah is a time of celebration,” Danziger said. “The traditional reason to celebrate Chanukah is to remember the victory of the Maccabees over the Greeks and the rededication of the second temple in Jerusalem.”

He said the well-known miracle still shapes how the holiday is celebrated today. “After the destruction of the temple, only a small quantity of oil – a day’s supply – was found to burn in the menorah. And yet, it burned for eight days! This is why the holiday is celebrated for eight days and is also why oil plays such an integral part in the traditional foods of Chanukah.”

Those foods – latkes, jelly donuts, and chocolate gelt – will be served at the celebration, along with music, dreidel games (dreidels provided), and the lighting of a ceremonial menorah inside the recreation center. Outdoors, the island’s well-recognized nine-foot menorah will also return for the season.

“Yes, the nine-foot menorah, donated by the Daniel Island Community Fund and the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association to the Jewish community, will be positioned once again on the Seven Farms side of Guggenheim Plaza for the duration of the holiday,” Danziger said. “The correct number of bulbs/candles will be lit nightly, adding one for each day.”

Danziger emphasized that the event is open to everyone, whether or not they observe the holiday. “Our hope is to share the celebration and history with our non-Jewish neighbors. The celebration is open to everyone in the Daniel Island community.”

Attendance has grown significantly over the years, something that continues to delight those involved. “The very first celebration had 35 attendees. Last year we had well over 100!” Danziger said. “And personally, the children dancing to the Hora… adorable!!”