Alligator allies: DIS students teach newcomers gator safety

Springtime as a student at Daniel Island School can occasionally look a lot like this: bike ride to school, pass a gator by Smythe Lake, don’t be late to class.

Growing up on the island, life and school can be routine.

Not in Stephanie Snipes’ classroom.

The third grade English language arts and social studies teacher had a plan to turn students’ everyday encounters with alligators into a lesson on coexistence and safety.

With new families moving to the island unaware of the alligator population and how to live amongst them, Snipes asked her students, “What do new and current residents need to know about peacefully, respectfully, and safely living in the same area as alligators?”

Their assignment?

Create a public service announcement that will help educate new residents about alligators.

“Not many people see alligators in their everyday lives,” Snipes said. “We are unique on Daniel Island because we have to coexist with them. We have so many new residents here that the students need to be the voice to other students about how to live respectfully with them.”

Students began by delving into the habits and behaviors of the gators, and soon the classroom became littered with pictures of alligators.

They tracked gator sightings on the island, marked their locations on a map, and studied the times, locations, and temperatures at which gators may be most active.

The third graders included their findings on gator adaptations and behaviors in their public service announcement, showcasing how to live safely among them and what to do or not do around them.

In addition, the students created alligator keychains on a 3D printer to hook on their backpacks for memorabilia.

Third grader Mary Adams McCrory shared the PSA tips during the DIS morning announcements, recounting all they had learned about the island’s scaly friends.

Throughout all the research and sightings, a reminder hung high on the whiteboard: “Remember, alligators were here first.”

“Alligators existed when dinosaurs were here, and that is so cool!” Snipes beamed. “I wanted students to learn about alligators more deeply. They now have a new respect for giving them space to live and survive in their own habitat, which they share with us.”

As a final celebration activity, the students went beyond the classroom and competed in both an alligator scavenger hunt and alligator-themed relay races at Pirate Park. The hands-on experience helped provide a fun lesson to teach new neighbors a thing or two about the reptiles who really own the island.

Students in Snipes’ class expressed their enthusiasm for the project and its impact.

“I learned a lot of interesting facts about these cool creatures,” said third grader Penelope Vaughn. “I think the new residents now know about alligators as well.”

Third grader Benjamin Herring said he is grateful to have a teacher like Mrs. Snipes and said he learned a lot from the STEAM unit.

“I really liked how me and my classmates learned how to be safe with alligators on Daniel Island,” he said. “It would be fun to do something like this again with another common animal in Charleston. I think that I can be safe from alligators with these new fun facts!”