Alligator etiquette

On Daniel Island, picturesque ponds, winding trails, and scenic marshlands are part of the everyday backdrop.

But so too are the quiet inhabitants that have long called this landscape home: alligators.

As development continues to press into natural habitats, learning how to safely coexist with these powerful reptiles has never been more important.

Recent events, like the euthanization of a well-known alligator named Walter, have brought renewed attention to the realities of sharing space with wildlife.

But this story isn’t about Walter.

It’s about the larger picture: how to live with alligators, not against them.

“Alligators are a part of the Lowcountry environment and help provide a balance in our ecosystems,” said Mary Stuart Sutton, chief operations officer of the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association. “Their burrows or dens in the pond banks create diverse habitat for other wildlife such as birds, turtles, and fish.”

And for the most part, alligators want nothing to do with us.

“Inherently, alligators fear humans,” Sutton said. “But when they are fed or harassed by humans, alligators will lose their fear of humans. They start associating humans with food and may swim towards people instead of away.”

The key to safety is awareness and distance.

Alligators are stealthy and often go unseen, lurking just beneath the surface. “Just because you do not see an alligator on the shore, it does not mean that they are not nearby or right below the surface,” Sutton warned.

Morgan Hart, alligator project leader for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, stressed the importance of caution.

“Alligator attacks are very rare, but they do happen in South Carolina,” she said. “Being responsible and aware around water is the best way to make sure alligators and people don’t have negative interactions.”

The do’s and don’ts of alligator awareness

Whether you’ve just moved to the island or you’re a lifelong Lowcountry local, here’s what you need to know:

Don’t feed them – ever

Feeding alligators, whether intentionally tossing scraps or unintentionally leaving food near water, is prohibited and poses serious risks. “Feeding alligators is irresponsible, illegal, and dangerous for you and others,” Hart said. “Alligators can learn to associate people with food and lose their natural fear of people.”

Keep pets leashed and away from the water

“Alligators do not know the difference between pets and their natural prey,” Hart said. Sutton added, “Always keep your pets on a leash.”

Watch where you walk

“Alligators like to regulate their body temperatures by sunbathing on pond banks and shorelines,” Sutton said. “If you see an alligator, move to the other side.” Don’t get close for a photo op – zoom lenses exist for a reason.

Respect the signs

The Daniel Island POA has installed brightly colored warning signs along ponds and popular walking routes. Heed them.

Know they move around

“Alligators can sometimes be seen crossing a street or bank. They are typically relocating to a different pond, but they should never be approached,” Sutton said.

Assume they are there

“If you live near any water on the coastal plain, you should assume alligators are present,” Hart said. “Alligators are very good at hiding, and they will see you before you see them.”

Call the right people

The Daniel Island POA handles alligator reports in common areas like parks and trails.

“We will investigate and call our alligator consultants who have over 25 years of experience,” Sutton said. Specialists will evaluate whether an alligator is aggressive. If deemed a “nuisance alligator,” SCDNR requires that it be euthanized; relocation is not allowed under their policy.

“If an alligator approaches you, move away from it and report it to SCDNR,” Hart advised. “Try not to move between an alligator and the water, as that is the direction they will run in if startled.”

Ultimately, sharing Daniel Island with alligators is about mutual respect. As Sutton put it, “When it comes to the abundant wildlife on Daniel Island, it is important to respect them from a distance.”

For more information on alligator safety or to report a nuisance alligator on Daniel Island, call the DIPOA at 843-971-9200.