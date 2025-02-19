As I swam my last laps before a snowstorm shut down access to Daniel Island’s Pierce Park Pool, it occurred to me that one doesn’t just become a winter swimmer. It happens gradually.

With each day just a little cooler than the last, a 70-degree October morning somehow transitioned to a 40-degree January morning, and there I found myself doing what I never thought possible: being the nutjob who swims laps as steam rises in the cold winter air.

Amateur behavioral scientists, such as myself, refer to this phenomenon as the “Reverse Frog in a Pot of Boiling Water Effect.”

It was during the worst part of winter swimming (getting out of the pool) that I reflected on that amphibian-cooking experiment and wondered, “Am I smarter than a frog?”

Apparently, that answer depends on which species of frog we are benchmarking. The dyeing poison dart frog of South America has been cited in a free teaser paragraph on nationalgeographic.com (full article available with subscription) as one of the most intelligent frog species, most notably being capable of creating mental maps.

Mental maps are what once allowed us to go to work and return home in time for dinner, all without firing up Waze. We’ve been losing our ability to create mental maps ever since William Rand met Andrew McNally.

Not only does this tiny tree frog have superior navigational skills to humans, but its ability to manufacture and distribute poison darts on an industrial scale, without the benefit of opposable thumbs, makes for a humbling intelligence comparison.

Conversely, we have the common American Bullfrog whose intellect one Redditor compared to “that of a middle school boy on his first e-bike ride.” Facts aside, the American bullfrog, a prodigious swimmer and the subject of at least one Top 40 hit record, knows enough to dig a hole in the mud and wait the winter months out.

Growing up, even my summer swimming was cold-weather swimming. Lessons for the Copake, New York Recreation Department started at 7 a.m. With July air near 60-degrees and the water temperature that must’ve been near 40, I was a shivering, chattering, blubbering, zero body-fat 7-year-old who resisted putting my foot in the water, let alone my face. As a result, I never really learned to swim.

Ever since high school, running has been my main exercise. These past few years, a string of calf strains has sidelined me for months at a time. It was during one of these idle periods that my wife, Sue, side eyeing my step-granddad bod, asked me to swim laps with her.

My second attempt at swimming has shown improvement over the first. I still can’t float or even breathe during freestyle without inhaling water. What I can do is go to Dick’s Sporting Goods to buy swimming gloves, a snorkel, and some fins.

These accoutrements increased my swimming distances from barely a lap to a mile or more. And for those days, when the pool heater can’t keep up with the steam wisping into the frigid winter air, I bought a thermal swim shirt from Amazon.

Still, I am not a true nutjob winter swimmer who hits the pool regardless of the weather. Some mornings I listen to Alexa’s forecast and hole up in bed like Jeremiah in his mudhole.

As to whether I am smarter than a dyeing poison dart frog, a bullfrog, or even a pre-teen on an e-bike, I may never know. That information comes with a year’s subscription to nationalgeographic.com, and I refuse to pay good money on what may well be disappointing results.