Animal society launches Lifesaving Express to move animals to safety

The Charleston Animal Society has added a new tool to its rescue efforts: a cargo van dubbed the Lifesaving Express, a fully outfitted Ram ProMaster donated by the Shelly Leeke Law Firm to support animal transport across the Lowcountry and beyond.

The van offers more than 500 cubic feet of interior space and can carry up to 20 dogs or 40 cats at a time, increasing the organization’s ability to safely move animals in need.

“We are so proud to donate this vehicle to Charleston Animal Society’s lifesaving mission,” said Shelly Leeke, who is also a member of the Charleston Animal Society's Board of Directors.

“As we had written on the side of the van, Charleston Animal Society is ‘Driven to Rescue.’ We are honored to play a part in helping more animals reach safety and eventually find loving homes.”

The Lifesaving Express will support a variety of programs, with an early focus on moving animals from the shelter’s Berkeley Campus, where intake continues to rise.

"The Lifesaving Express will allow us to bring animals to the main campus for medical treatment and spays or neuters," said Aldwin Roman, vice president of operations and strategy at the Charleston Animal Society. "This will also open up opportunities to take animals out to adoption events across the area."

The van will also be used for: -- Large-scale rescue operations -- Emergency medical and cruelty response -- Interstate adoption transports shelter-to-shelter transfers to relieve overcrowding