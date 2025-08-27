Annual beach sweep calls on community to clean up the clutter

What do Band-Aids, bottle caps, and a bunch of beer cans have in common?

If you guessed “trash you might find along Daniel Island’s waterways,” you’d be right. On Saturday, Oct. 4, volunteers will get a chance to do something about it.

The 36th annual Beach/River Sweep, South Carolina’s largest one-day cleanup, returns to Daniel Island’s Waterfront Park from 1 to 4 p.m., giving families, students, and neighbors a chance to protect the island’s marshes, trails, and riverfront.

Organized by the South Carolina Sea Grant Consortium and the DI Community Fund, the sweep has been a tradition for more than a decade. Last year, it nearly didn’t happen, after losing its site captain – until island resident Claire Law stepped in just two weeks before.

“I felt it would be a missed opportunity to bring our community together,” Law said. “We all love this island and the natural environment it provides. It’s fun to clean up with others and promote a culture of not littering. I’ll never forget seeing a toddler pick up a candy wrapper, put it in the trash bag the dad held open, and look triumphant. It was a fist-bump moment!”

Timed with low tide, the cleanup makes it easier to reach the marshes where litter collects. Volunteers can check in at the Waterfront Park stage on the day of the sweep to pick up gloves, tally sheets, and recyclable trash bags.

Law offered guidance for all ages: children can collect litter along nature paths with their parents, while teens can buddy up to cover more ground. Adults willing to wade in with marsh boots are especially needed.

“The high tide brings river litter to shore, which is easily collected at low tide. Last year, several men cleaned under the wooden bridge, picking up countless bottles, cans, and Styrofoam containers while a white egret watched nearby,” she said.

Kayakers also helped retrieve trash farther offshore, though Law cautions beginners to stay safe and stick to grabbers along the marsh edges.

This year’s focus areas include marsh edges, boat landings, and bridge crossings, with groups assigned to problem spots and smaller teams given maps. Past sweeps have flagged the gazebo at Barfield Park and the wooden bridge as hotspots, often strewn with cans and small liquor bottles.

Nearly 50 volunteers joined last year, and Law hopes for more this time around. “Even the toddlers caught on that it’s not good to litter! It’s joyful to see our young people care about turtles, herons, and sea creatures. The more time we spend in nature, the better we feel.”

The environmental impact is real: marine debris threatens fish, birds, and even dolphins, which can mistake plastic bags for food. Removing litter not only protects wildlife but also preserves Daniel Island’s natural beauty.

Susan Hill, coastal coordinator for the S.C. Sea Grant Consortium, highlighted the broader impact. “In 2024, over 2,500 volunteers removed almost 7 tons of litter from our beaches, marshes, and waterways, covering 130 miles and enhancing 8,215 acres of sensitive habitat. Because of our volunteers, our state’s natural resources are cleaner, safer, and more beautiful for all to enjoy!”

Island resident Karen Delcioppo, now in her fourth year helping with the sweep, said they’re hoping to recruit even more community members this year.

“We’ll be seeking volunteers to man the registration table and those who will don gloves, grabbers, trash bags, and tally sheets before heading to the shoreline,” Delcioppo said. “The amount of debris is astounding, and it’s a great sense of pride knowing it’s in the dumpster and not harming marine or wildlife.”

Participation is simple: arrive by 12:40 p.m. at Waterfront Park, no preregistration required. Volunteers should wear closed-toe shoes, long sleeves, pants, sunscreen, and bug spray, and bring water. Grabbers are provided, children must be with parents, and students can earn service hours. Everyone who joins will receive a Daniel Island souvenir.

Whether you’re a first-time volunteer or a seasoned cleanup pro, Law said the Daniel Island Beach Sweep is a chance to enjoy the outdoors, protect wildlife, and connect with your community.

“Daniel Island is a beautiful place to live, especially because of the birds and sea life,” she said. “Cleaning our waterways and marshes for our marine neighbors and our winged friends in the sky benefits everyone.”