Annual DI Halloween pumpkin walk Sun., Oct. 26

The Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association announced the popular annual Halloween Bash and Pumpkin Walk is back again on Sunday, Oct. 26.

Held at Smythe Park from 5:30-7:30 p.m., events include:

- A glowing Pumpkin Walk: drop off your decorated pumpkins between 1:00 and 3:00 p.m. before the event to be part of the display.

- Costume Fun: come dressed in your best Halloween attire.

- Music, food, and festivities on the lawn for the whole family to enjoy.

“Don’t miss this magical community tradition! Bring your family, friends, and Halloween spirit for an evening filled with laughter, lights, and plenty of fall fun,” stated the DIPOA in a release.

Check out the DIPOA website for more details.