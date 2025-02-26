Annual report: Thefts on the rise

Property crime is on the rise in the Daniel Island and Clements Ferry Road area, according to the Charleston Police Department’s 2025 Ops Stat Report.

Team 5, which covers this region, reports an average of five thefts per week, up from 3.6 over the past six months.

Vandalism incidents have also tripled, increasing from one to three per week.

Additionally, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has reported four burglaries, four general thefts, and six vehicle thefts so far in 2025.

“Car break-ins and traffic are our number one biggest issues countywide,” Sheriff Duane Lewis said.

A deeper dive into the 2024 annual police report highlights specific concerns. Last year, thefts from motor vehicles increased by 0.7%, with 785 reported incidents – slightly above the five-year average of 779.6. Firearms stolen from vehicles rose by 8.2%, with 194 guns taken, and in 2024, 85 arrests were made for vehicle break-ins.

While acknowledging the increase, Team 5 Police Commander Lt. George Bradley said the fluctuations remain within normal limits.

“Our property crime statistics are in line with our five-year average,” Bradley said. “We have slight increases in reported burglaries and motor vehicle thefts.”

Over the last three months, Team 5 incident reports have included:

● The theft of building materials on Dec. 16. A complainant said thieves cut a secured fence at a construction site on Enterprise Boulevard and stole 36 vinyl windows valued at $29,000.

● The theft of a home on Dec. 29. A Pier View Street resident reported $2,600 stolen from a drawer in his home office, telling police that cleaning service employees were the only individuals with access.

● A motor vehicle theft on Jan. 2. Two vehicles were stolen from a Cainhoy Road lot, later tracked to Huger, South Carolina, and recovered.

● A firearm theft from a vehicle on Jan. 10. A .38 caliber revolver was stolen from a truck parked on Bucksley Lane.

Bradley said offenders ranged widely in age, from 12 to 64. He also said the majority of crimes in the area occur around construction sites and apartment complexes, where access is easier.

Clements Ferry resident Chelsea Smith shared her unease.

“Over the past few years, I’ve noticed theft has seemingly increased in our area quite a bit. Everything from stealing packages on doorsteps to car theft… (it’s) become a regular topic of conversation,” Smith said. “I see hard work that people have put into their businesses and sacrificed time away from their families, and that doesn’t deserve to be taken away because someone wanted a quick buck.”

Lt. Bradley urges residents to secure their vehicles, keep valuables out of sight, and avoid using cars for firearm storage.

“Security cameras and increased lighting can potentially deter criminals and help with investigations,” he said. “Parking large equipment in front of Conex boxes (shipping containers) on job sites can also reduce thefts from construction sites.”

Authorities said increased police patrols and random construction site checks remain ongoing efforts to combat theft. Team 5 encourages residents to report any suspicious activity by calling 843-849-0304 for non-emergencies and 911 for emergencies only.