Annual sheriff’s report highlights crime trends, new policing initiatives

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office released its annual report detailing the number of arrests made in 2024, including the amount of drugs and firearms seized, as well as how many arrests resulted from school incidents.

With the law enforcement agency serving nearly 230,000 residents across 1,229 square miles, Sheriff Duane Lewis said the “annual report is an essential tool for fostering transparency and strengthening the relationship between law enforcement and the community.”

In 2024, the law enforcement agency made 1,993 arrests across the county and responded to 87,157 calls for service.

The Criminal Investigations Division handled 1,721 cases which include charges for crimes against persons – assault, robbery, homicides, etc.; property crimes; domestic violence; child and elder abuse; financial crimes; and sex offenders.

Of the 1,721 criminal cases assigned:

● 136 cases were cleared by arrest, meaning a person(s) has been arrested, charged, and the case turned over to a court for prosecution.

● 221 cases exceptionally cleared, meaning elements beyond the agency’s control prevents a formal arrest or charge.

● 329 cases were deemed unfounded, meaning a case was determined not to have occurred.

● 976 cases were administratively closed, meaning a case has been withdrawn or suspended or there’s no basis to support the allegations, for example, a victim refuses cooperation.

The Drug Enforcement Task Force, which includes detectives from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and neighboring police departments, seized:

● 8 pounds of heroin or fentanyl

● 28.74 pounds of methamphetamine

● 13.1 pounds of cocaine

● 94.3 pounds of marijuana

● 42 firearms

● $3,629 in cash.

Sheriff Lewis noted a drop in violent crime and stability in property crime, stating, “We had some technological advancements when it comes to cell phone data extraction. We had a number of illegal narcotics arrests, I think over 600.”

The School Resource Officer Division deployed 30 deputies to five high schools, seven middle schools, 14 elementary schools, and one charter school during the 2023-2024 academic year. During that time, deputies:

● Made 230 arrests for school violations, addressing issues that included assault and drug possession, compared to 269 arrests in the 2022-2023 school year.

● Completed 534 incident reports compared to 524 incident reports in the 2022-2023 school year.

The county’s Hill-Finklea Detention Center booked a total of 6,370 inmates in 2024, with an average daily population of 418 and a peak of 487 inmates. To address inmate overcrowding, a $45 million expansion began in May 2023, with an 80,000-square-foot wing expected by November 2025.

Sheriff Lewis expressed concern over the rising inmate population, stating,”We’ve gone from roughly housing about 360 to 400. We’re over 500 inmates now, so that’s creating quite a challenge for us.”

In February 2024, the agency launched the Public Safety Unit, a civilian-staffed program addressing non-emergency traffic issues. The unit responded to nearly 3,000 service calls, assisting with tasks like directing traffic and providing on-scene medical aid.

“These officers are out there to patrol those areas, offer assistance to citizens. They responded to almost 3,000 calls for service just last year,” Lewis said.

Additional data in the report included 329 K-9 Unit deployments that led to 227 arrests and the recovery of 22 firearms and two stolen vehicles, and the Marine Patrol Unit logged 776 hours on county waterways, responding to 97 calls, including rescue and recovery missions.

Looking ahead, Sheriff Lewis said the agency is focused on equipment upgrades and improving deputy pay.

“Our main focus this year with the budget is getting raises for deputies. We’re trying to keep up with the Lowcountry as far as law-enforcement pay goes,” he said.

“We recognize that our success would not be possible without the continued support of our community,” Sheriff Lewis concluded in the report. “(The community’s) trust empowers us to do our job effectively, and we do not take that responsibility lightly.”