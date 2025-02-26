Another gun reported stolen from unlocked car

The following incident reports were taken by the Charleston Police Department’s patrol division, Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between Feb. 1-15.

Burglary/Breaking & Entering

On Feb. 3, an officer responded to Daniel Island Drive in reference to a burglary at a construction site. A padlocked container had been cut open and entered, and several power tools were stolen.

The complainant told Team 5 that he found most of the tools listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace, with a Summerville location noted as the pickup spot. Police entered the items into the National Crime Information Center database as stolen and requested that the complainant allow them to investigate the crime before reaching out to the Facebook poster.

Larceny

A trailer parked at a construction site on Daniel Island Drive was reported as stolen during the overnight hours on Feb. 10. The trailer contained about $40,000 worth of tools, including saws, drills, batteries, generators, finishing equipment, a rebar gun, lasers, and a tripod.

Security footage captured two men entering the job site in a four-door pickup truck and later attaching the trailer and driving away with it. An investigation is underway.

Wire fraud

On Feb. 10, a business owner reached out to Team 5 after he realized he had been involved in a fraudulent transaction. On Dec. 4, the owner received an email from a vendor requesting payment for construction costs of $169,577. On Jan. 7, the owner received another invoice for $172,400. Both invoices were paid in full via wire transfer.

At the end of January, the complainant told police he realized his company’s email account had been hacked, and the invoices came from a cloned email account with an address similar to a legitimate vendor. The case is pending.

Stolen property recovered

The police department’s license plate recognition system detected a stolen plate on a vehicle traveling on Clements Ferry Road on Feb. 11. Police identified the driver who provided matching registration for the vehicle. When questioned, the driver stated that he did not recognize the tag affixed to his vehicle and believed that his original tag had been stolen while the car was parked at a hospital for several days. The stolen license plate was turned in to the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.

Thefts from Motor Vehicles

On Feb. 14, an officer met with a victim on Seven Farms Drive in reference to his firearm that was missing from his vehicle. It had been stored in the center console. The vehicle had been left unlocked. There were no signs of forced entry.

On Feb. 16, a resident of River Landing Drive reported that a theft had occurred from his motor vehicle. The victim had noticed that his credit cards were missing from his wallet, and after reviewing his bank statements, discovered that fraudulent charges were made at multiple businesses on Daniel Island and around Clements Ferry Road. One of the businesses provided security footage, which was turned over to police. The case is pending.