Another quiet week before city boards for local projects

Wed, 06/25/2025 - 9:30am admin
Here are the developments before the various City of Charleston boards and committees this week, as well as results, if any, from the prior week’s items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.
 
UPCOMING: TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE
June 26: No items impacting Daniel Island or Cainhoy/Clements Ferry road area.
 
RESULTS: TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE
June 12: Atlantic St. Thomas - Concept plan for future subdivision and development of an unspecified number of units on 7.3 acres at 2815 Clements Ferry Road. TMS: B2710002169. Owner: Middle Street Partners. Applicant: Sitecast, LLC. Zoning: Gathering Place. Contact: Jacob Cordray, jcordray@sitecast.com. Results: Revise and return.
 
Results: BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS - ZONING
June 17: 226 Port Tack Drive, Wando Village - Variance from Sec. 4 of the Wando Village PUD to allow a raised pool with a 2’1” rear setback (15’ required). Owner: Frank Messina. Applicant: Heritage Pools, LLC. Results: Not available.
 

