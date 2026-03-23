Applications for DICF grants open April 1

The Daniel Island Community Fund was established as a means for supporting community enhancement projects and philanthropic initiatives on Daniel Island and in the surrounding Cainhoy peninsula communities.

Grant applications are accepted annually for review starting April 1 through Aug. 1 for project funding from qualified nonprofit organizations. Organizations may apply once annually with a maximum award of up to $5,000. Additional funding for special projects may be considered on a case-by-case basis.

This private 501 (c) 4 organization is financially supported by a Community Enhancement Fee on all resale transactions on the island. The structure of the DICF allows its financial resources to grow as the island grows, creating a legacy for the community for generations to come. Zero funding from Annual Property Owner Assessments goes toward the Community Fund.

The Daniel Island Community Fund Grants Committee is made up of Daniel Island residents, who are involved with all grants made.

For more information or to apply for the grant, visit the DICF website.

Provided by The Daniel Island Community Fund