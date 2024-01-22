Applications open for community fund grants

The Daniel Island Community Fund (DICF) is accepting applications for its 2024 grant awards, announced the DI Property Owners Association in a recent email.

The DICF was “established as a means for supporting community enhancement projects and philanthropic initiatives on Daniel Island and in the surrounding Cainhoy peninsula communities,” explains the POA website.

The 2024 grant application is available online.

The first round of 2024 grants will be reviewed on April 1.

The DICF is a private 501 (c) 4 organization that is financially supported by a Community Enhancement Fee on all resale transactions on the island. The structure of the DICF allows its financial resources to grow as the island grows, states the DIPOA on its website, creating a legacy for the community for generations to come.

The community fund receives no financial support from the annual property owner assessments.

Grant applications are accepted annually for review on April 1 and August 1 for project funding from qualified nonprofit organizations. Organizations may apply once annually with a maximum award of up to $5,000.