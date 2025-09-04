April’s bests: A faulty fastballer, the messy mob, and an outstanding Icelandic quest

No nonfiction this month, but already some on the list for next month! Let’s start with two great historical fiction offerings:

“Precipice” by Robert Harris. Based on the astonishingly true story of Prime Minister H.H. Asquith and his affair with socialite Venetia Stanley. Set in London in 1914, leading up to WWI, the PM is sharing all his classified information with a 20-something girl. Arrogant. Careless. Clueless.

“Isola” by Allegra Goodman. Highly recommend this remarkable story of a young French girl, essentially kidnapped from her castle by her volatile guardian and taken on a treacherous voyage to New France (Newfoundland, St. Lawrence Seaway). He becomes angry with her and deposits her, her lover, and her maid on an uninhabited island to fend for themselves. Unbelievable story of tenacity, grit, and faith.

“Fagin the Thief” by Allison Epstein. A beautifully written and atmospheric description of London and the backstory to Fagin, Bill, Nancy, the Artful Dodger, and Oliver Twist. This reminded me of another backstory of a Dickens character, “Marley” by Jon Clinch, another excellent read.

“Heaven and Hell” by Jon Stefansson. Translated from Icelandic and the first of a trilogy. This story of a boy who loses his best friend on a fishing trip, then dedicates himself to returning the dead boy’s book. It takes a chapter or two to acclimate to the writing style, but I promise it is worth the effort. This is an outstanding read. Wonderful for book club and a nice change from standard fare.

“Stone Yard Devotional” by Charlotte Wood. This is a very contemplative book. Not a moving plot, few characters, and the main one remains enigmatic. A young woman abandons her family and job to join a religious community outside her town in Australia. Shortlisted for the Booker Prize, this is another excellent choice for the thoughtful, more sophisticated reader.

“You Are Here” by Dave Nicholls. OK – you want a fun, frothy read with snappy dialogue? This is it. A couple is thrown together on a hike across England. Deliciously easy to consume.

“The Fireballer” by Mark Stevens. Good sports story with some moral examination thrown in. Great choice for young sports fans. A Major League Baseball pitcher with a fastball over 100 mph struggles with ambition vs. ethics of a dangerous talent.

“Saint of the Narrows Street” by William Boyle. The Narrows is the path into New York Harbor between Brooklyn and Staten Island. This is a crime story worthy of “The Sopranos.” Italian families dealing with bad choices and bad people. Gritty and absorbing.

“Johnny Careless” by Kevin Wade. The author is a writer and showrunner for the “Blue Bloods” TV series, so he knows crime and police procedure. Set on the North Shore of Long Island, New York, with Jeep Mullane serving as police chief in his childhood community, only to have to deal with his wealthy friend’s legal and moral issues, as well as a dead body.

“Dream State” by Eric Puchner. Already optioned for a movie, this is a messy story of a woman who leaves her husband for his best friend. Somehow, they remain friends, but over the years, the pain of this rift ripples through their lives.