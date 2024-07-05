Arbor Day takes root at the DI Rec Center

Tree experts say spring is the prime time to improve the health of trees and shrubs.

Charleston Trees, a subcommittee of the Charleston Parks Conservancy, hosted a tree talk on April 25 in honor of Arbor Day at the Daniel Island Recreation Center.

Arborists Cameron Rickett and Benji Varner of Bartlett Tree Experts delved into tree health, and showed attendees how to prune with a purpose.

Tree pruning, or the trimming of unnecessary branches, removes defective limbs that affect the rest of the tree. The goal is to clear space and let in the right amount of sunlight, rain, and air, which in turn promotes the healthy growth of leaves and branches.

“Pruning early can prevent structural problems later,” Varner said.

When pruning is put off, expensive and unappealing issues can arise.

These problems include codominant stems (branches splitting in half), crossing (rubbing branches), and decay. Whether you want to avoid fungus, cankers, or a messy-looking tree in your yard, structural pruning can be the way to go.

“Structural pruning is not just about aesthetics, it’s about fostering strong, resilient trees that can thrive in their environment,” Rickett said.

But just as no two trees are the same, no two trees are pruned the same way. To prune for structure, Rickett recommends starting early and pruning every two to three years.

The arborists also shared tips on how to properly trim a tree to ensure it maintains a strong and healthy structure:

1. Identify a single, dominant stem.

2. Identify the lowest permanent branch.

3. Protect permanent branches that develop from the central stem.

Using shears, saws, or trimmers, cut laterally to support the main branch and prevent breakage. Rickett said without pruning, branches can rub together and ruin the tree’s structure, which ultimately could lead to rot or decay.

“Pruning doesn’t strip everything – it’s a proactive approach to tree care,” Rickett said. “It’s about the tree’s central stem and ensuring proper branch spacing to avoid overcrowding and future complications.”

The arborists also shared insight into pest management strategies, focusing on combating an insect known as Crapemyrtle Bark Scale. This type of scale insect appears like white mold and is commonly seen on trees around Daniel Island and downtown Charleston, Rickett said.

He assured attendees that the pest can be more of an aesthetic problem than a structural one, and can be scrubbed with a hard brush or treated with horticultural oil spray.

Varner stressed the importance of early detection and proactive measures. “When treating anything, know the life cycle of your tree. Proper knowledge and care can bring your tree back to its rejuvenal stage.”

The tree talk concluded with a tree identification walk, as the arborists taught attendees of the Arbor Day event how to care for various local trees. Tree saplings were also handed out for participants to plant around their homes.

Rickett and Varner recommended tailoring landscaping practices to each season and provided a handy landscaping calendar.

March

● Start lawn fertilization for warm-season grasses

● Plant as frost risk decreases

● Prune summer-flowering shrubs

● Last chance to prune citrus, ficus, and other sun-sensitive trees

● Prune most evergreen trees and shrubs

● Fertilize trees from now through April

April

● Plant warm-season flowers, shrubs, and trees

● Monitor and adjust irrigation now through August

● Fertilize lawns and gardens

● Actively control pests and insects

May

● Mulch for moisture retention

● Prune spring-flowering shrubs

● Perform end weight reduction to reduce summer limb failures

June

● Plant heat-tolerant flowers and vegetables

● Apply slow-release lawn fertilizer

July

● Deep water during hot periods

● Prune and deadhead flowering plants

● Monitor plants for heat stress signs

August

● Water deeply as needed

● Continue pruning and deadheading

● Plan for fall planting