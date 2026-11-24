The Daniel Island Historical Society is seeking to shine a spotlight on an individual in the community who is working tirelessly to ensure the stories of the past remain in the present.

The nonprofit organization opened the nomination period for the Bill Payer History Hero Award, named in memory of a dedicated member of the DIHS Board of Directors who passed away in 2025.

Payer served as the DIHS communications chair and had worked to recognize local “History Heroes.”

Daniel Island resident MaeRe Skinner was the 2026 award recipient for her advocacy of the Old Ruins/McDowell Cemetery in Cainhoy.

The award honors a citizen who goes above and beyond to advocate for the success of local history or preservation projects. The work can be a significant contribution to a site preservation or collection and can include behind-the-scenes efforts to add to the community’s history.

“Dale Carnegie once said, ‘You never achieve success unless you like what you are doing,’” said Payer's son, Zach Payer, who is a member of the award committee. “My dad loved working with the Daniel Island Historical Society, and his family is honored to have a special award in recognition of his passion for his community and history.”

Nominations must be made by Dec. 15, and members of the Daniel Island Historical Society Board of Directors are not eligible. There is no age requirement, but the nominee must be a Charleston or Berkeley County resident – with major consideration given to projects and residents in the Daniel Island and Cainhoy Peninsula area.