Area residents assess storm damage

Although most of Daniel Island and parts of Cainhoy were relatively unscathed from Tropical Storm Debby last week, there are still some areas in Berkeley County under water with homeowners continuing to clean up the damage.

Heavy and widespread rainfall from Debby impacted the Charleston metro area, with officials confirming six tornadoes along a few of the barrier islands and other locales inland.

Shea Gibson, a Daniel Island meteorologist and wind forecaster for WeatherFlow-Tempest, said the “highest (non-tornadic) wind speed recorded was 63 mph in a gust at south Folly Beach,” and added that “stronger impacts with winds and surge occurred to our northeast, up along the Grand Strand, and into southeast North Carolina.

“But now, we also have inland river basins such as the upper Ashley and Edisto rivers flooding over as heavy rainfalls overburdened the natural watershed. So we are still dealing with impacts from Debby, even though it is long gone.”

Storm Effects on DI and Cainhoy

According to Chris Hamil, operations manager for the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association, “Daniel Island is fortunate to have such forethought go into the stormwater drainage ponds. As stewards of these ponds, the DIPOA team takes great efforts in maintaining and inspecting them often.”

Most of the calls that Hamil fielded had to do with the reopening of neighborhood pools, which were closed the majority of last week for safety reasons. The closure allowed both the pool contractor and the POA field operations team time to ensure the areas were debris-free and the pools were up to the standards set by the South Carolina Department of Health.

Other calls reported downed trees and limbs in a few areas, which Hamil shared with the POA to alert arborists to address.

Hamil said the main issue was flooding on Daniel Island Drive from Fairchild Street to the newly renovated Beresford Creek Bridge, which affected some car traffic. Leaf debris was evenly distributed throughout the island, he said, but nothing too major.

Hamil encouraged residents to email or call for any issues or concerns regarding POA-maintained property, like boat landings, pools, trails, common areas, ponds, and parks – other than Governors, Freedom, Fallen Oak, or Etiwan parks, which are under the control of the City of Charleston. Hamil said to include the address or location of the issue, and if possible, a photo of the problem. The POA can be reached at info@dicommunity.org or by calling Hamil directly at 843-696-4676.

As far as rain totals for the area, Gibson said Daniel Island received 13-14 inches of rainfall by the morning of Thursday, Aug. 8, and then added 3-4 inches more the next day.

“The drain runoff and infrastructure handled the rainfall totals very well,” he said, “except for those few ‘known’ areas that tend to flood. Fortunately, tidal flooding and surge were not issues this time around.”

Berkeley County damage

Berkeley County officials continue to assess storm damage throughout the county. Crews are surveying the damage and going door-to-door to gauge the extent of the storm’s impact.

Residents and businesses that sustained structural storm damage are encouraged to report it on the county’s citizen damage report website at bit.ly/4dA2kaN. The reports will aid in determining the appropriate federal and state funding for damage caused by Debby.

Reports and detailed messages can also be made on the Citizen Call Line at 843-719-4800. The Citizen Call Line is for non-emergency calls only, and callers will hear an automated response.

The storm also affected the 2024-25 school year as the Berkeley County School District pushed back the official first day to Thursday, Aug. 15, to give the teachers more time to prepare.

For more information, photos, and updates, visit weather.gov/chs/Debby2024.

Hurricane season on upswing

Daniel Island and Cainhoy residents are reminded that the best way to prepare for upcoming storms is to update hurricane kits and to have an evacuation plan ready. Residents are also encouraged to use trusted sources for information only and to check the National Hurricane Center and National Weather Service often for official information.

“We are just now getting into the upswing of the hurricane season, and we will see more activity as we approach the middle and end of August,” Gibson said. “Even though the peak of the Atlantic basin hurricane season is September 10 by historic reference, we have seen hurricanes along our coast well into October,” adding that, “once our coastal shelf waters cool in mid-late October and November, we (will) see systems really struggle to maintain strength if heading our way.”