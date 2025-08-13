Art comes alive at Meyer Vogl Gallery and Studios

On a quiet weekday morning, a visitor walks into Meyer Vogl Gallery and Studios on River Landing Drive and pauses mid-step, not just because of the stunning art on the walls, but because artist Laurie Meyer is there in the flesh, mixing paint by the window.

It’s not every day you get to witness a canvas come to life while browsing gallery walls lined with nationally-recognized artwork. But that’s exactly the kind of immersive, community-forward experience Laurie Meyer had in mind when she left her tucked-away pink painting studio on Daniel Island Drive and moved inside the River Landing gallery, fully reimagining it into a hybrid gallery-and-studio space.

“I love being on site in the gallery while I work,” Meyer said. “To have my studio in the gallery is a gift that I am very grateful for. Everyone should know that I am typically here Monday through Friday painting, and they are welcome to visit and observe.”





That invitation – to wander in, watch, ask questions, or just sit with the art – is at the heart of what’s changed since the gallery’s transformation late last year.

Once separated into two locations, Meyer’s personal studio and the Meyer Vogl Gallery are now combined into one open, light-filled space. But the move didn’t just shift logistics; it sparked a whole new vision.

“Our vision has always been to provide art collectors from Daniel Island and the Charleston-East Cooper area with a variety of fine art options for their homes and collections,” Meyer said. “With the addition of my studio on site, I am able to meet and enjoy those who also come just to see an artist at work. Our hope is the community feels super welcome and comfortable in visiting an art gallery.”

That feeling of openness isn’t just about the aesthetics; it’s about the experience.

Meyer’s typical day starts around 9 a.m., tending to gallery tasks, watering the flower pots out front – “a lovely way to start the day” – and then mixing her colors and getting to work at the easel. But in between brushstrokes, there’s often something else going on: classes, live model sessions, workshops, even yoga.

“We had an open studio event in May, which was very successful,” Meyer said. “Several of our local artists were here painting in the gallery, and we served wine and light hors d’oeuvres, much like a downtown art walk. We’d love to do this quarterly.”

Meyer continues to teach her Tuesday and Thursday classes (many of her students have been with her for years), and the gallery now hosts additional workshops by visiting artists. Abstract artist Marissa Vogl leads fundamental courses, and Meyer has a color workshop in October that is already full. The pair have even brought in local yoga instructor Kerrie Scott to lead morning classes before the gallery opens.

And it’s not just adults who are drawn in. Over the summer, Meyer noticed something unexpected: kids. Curious children with questions and creativity to spare.

“It thrilled me to see their interest and answer their great questions,” she said. That excitement led to a casual, drop-in art event for children on Aug. 8. “The idea came from seeing several young people visit the gallery this summer.”

The evolution of the space has brought with it a broader audience: art lovers, families, collectors, and casual browsers alike. While longtime patrons still stop by for in-home consultations or to view works by Meyer Vogl’s impressive roster of artists, Meyer said she’s noticed a shift: more walk-ins, more variety, more vibrancy.

While she’s seen a shift in the changing crowd, Meyer said, “I’d also like to see more of our Daniel Island community visit and check out the great roster of nationally and internationally recognized artists. Our styles cross the range of beautiful realism to abstract and contemporary. We truly carry work to please everyone’s tastes.”

To make the process even easier for collectors, gallery director Katie Geer and the team offer virtual mockups of pieces in clients’ homes – an art-world version of try-before-you-buy.

While the gallery’s walls are filled with stunning works, it’s not just Meyer who’s working on site. Artists Julie Lorris and Susanna Walden also maintain studios within the gallery and have beautiful collections for sale.

Meyer is hopeful about continuing more community events like book signings and cultural gatherings – something that’s always been core to the gallery’s DNA.

“Our arts events, such as book signings and cultural events, are very successful, and the community is always grateful that there is this type of offering on the island,” she said.

For Meyer, the new chapter is about more than just location; it’s about connection. “What’s one thing I’ve loved most?” she pondered. “I love being here. To have my studio in the gallery is a dream.”

Meyer Vogl Gallery is open Monday through Friday at 250 River Landing Drive, with weekends available by appointment or chance. Whether you’re an avid collector, a curious kid, or someone who just wants to be surrounded by beauty and brushstrokes, you’re invited to stop by, and maybe even catch the next masterpiece in progress.