The art was always there, someone just had to see it

A chance meeting on Daniel Island between a Tanzanian painter and a local custom framer has led to a colorful collaboration of art and inspiration – and an upcoming solo exhibit for a previously unknown artist.

John Mwangu moved to the Charleston area from Africa three years ago and works on the housekeeping team at the Daniel Island Club. He has been an artist all his life but didn’t have a platform to showcase his work until he met Daniel Island resident Scott Biehler.

Biehler opened a new custom framing business called The DI Frame Studio last year and met Mwangu when he was hanging a photo to display at the club’s fitness center last August.

“One day Scott came in, and I helped hang his photo on the wall. I (told) him I’m an artist too, and the next day I (brought) paintings to show him,” said Mwangu, whose native language is Swahili.

Mwangu paints in the Tinga Tinga style of East African art that originated in Tanzania in the 1960s. The art form is characterized by colorful and whimsical depictions of animals, birds, fish, and tribespeople living in African villages.

“I loved his art, and I was impressed with it, so I told him I would frame a piece for him, and that’s how our relationship started,” Biehler said. “He gave me an elephant painting, and I was blown away by the texture, the detail, the uniqueness.”

Biehler selected an espresso-hued floater frame that he felt elevated and enhanced the painting without taking away from the artwork.

“His paintings are like a window into what life is like in Tanzania. It’s authentic, and I think that's one of the reasons people connect with his work,” he said. “It’s so beautiful, and framing it really draws you into the art, which is the goal.”

Last fall, Biehler brought some of Mwangu’s work to Drummond Studio Gallery in downtown Charleston, which was hosting a show called “For the People” that celebrated unity and culture through bold, vibrant works.

The studio’s founder and director, Arun Drummond, appreciated Mwangu’s art and selected a painting of a zebra to be in the exhibit. On the last day of the show, a private collector bought the piece.

“When I sell my paintings, I feel very happy. I do something people respect,” said Mwangu, who has a home studio in Summerville, where he lives with his brother and his wife. Mwangu said he enjoys his job at the Daniel Island Club, where both staff and members appreciate him.

“When I come here, people are very peaceful. They are happy with me, and nobody complains. People – they love me, so I’m very happy to work here,” he said. “And I’m glad I met Scott and he helped me with my art.”

Through Biehler’s framing contacts in local galleries, he helped Mwangu find venues to showcase his work, which has proven beneficial to both men’s budding careers. “I have been an advocate for him and a collaborator with him,” Biehler said. “I’m helping John, but it’s good for me too, and we’re doing this together.”

That partnership has led to Mwangu’s first solo exhibition at Nidum Gallery in Park Circle, happening Aug. 29-Sept. 12. Gallery co-founder Betsy Butler described Nidumas a place where artists, especially those who may not always have the opportunity, could take over the gallery and tell their story through a full body of work.

“The name Nidum means nest, and we hope to provide a soft place to land where artists can experiment, grow, gain confidence, and then leave the nest with an exhibition they're proud of and new opportunities ahead,” said Butler, who offered Mwangu a solo show shortly after meeting him.

“His work immediately stood out,” she said. “It felt completely fresh for Charleston while still being deeply connected to his heritage and the artistic traditions he comes from. There was something incredibly genuine about his work, and we knew almost right away that we wanted to see what he could do with an entire gallery.”

Mwangu has hundreds of paintings, and he and Biehler have been experimenting with different sizes, formats, and frames to select the best representations for the upcoming exhibit.

“The first show, they asked me to bring only one piece, but it (sold), so now they don’t limit us,” Mwangu said. “Now we have the opportunity to show several pieces. I’mvery happy with that.”

“He’s excited about this show because it’s only him and it runs for 10 days,” Biehler said. “We want to get a good attendance so people can see what he’s created.”

Biehler, who moved with his wife from New Jersey to Daniel Island in 2022, said he always wanted to start a small business, and it was a good time in his life to take on the challenge.

“It all started with my daughter’s College of Charleston diploma, which was very large and very expensive to get framed,” he said. “So I started to learn about custom framing, and I thought Charleston was a good place to start a business.”

Biehler works with homeowners and professionals to frame everything from mirrors, maps, and documents to original artwork, photographs, and family heirlooms.

“What I enjoy most isn't just building beautiful frames. It's helping people preserve, present, and enjoy the pieces that mean the most to them,” he said. “I also get to meet people like John. At the end of the day, it’s all about getting his art out there and getting him discovered because I truly believe he’s got what it takes to be a success.”