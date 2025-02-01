Artist Laurie Meyer relocates studio to an art-in-action experience

Local artist and gallery owner Laurie Meyer has moved her Laurie Meyer Studio from Daniel Island Drive to the Meyer Vogl Gallery on River Landing Drive.

The Laurie Meyer Studio, known for its vibrant pink exterior and serene views off Beresford Creek, is making way for the construction of a boutique hotel and steakhouse, a project that developers say is still years away.

With Meyer’s new studio move, the existing space on Daniel Island will be renamed Meyer Vogl Gallery and Studios, combining the roles of a studio and gallery, offering visitors an opportunity to watch artists at work while admiring their creations.

Art enthusiasts were welcomed to a soft launch on Dec. 29, with a grand reopening celebration scheduled for January.

Meyer said the chance to own a hybrid gallery and studio is a dream realized.

“When I was given a concrete move-out date, it was time to find the perfect space for me to continue my work” she said. “What better place than our very own gallery?”

With the help of an architect friend, Meyer reimagined the River Landing Drive gallery, which she has owned for four years, into a space that can accommodate both artistic creation and fine art exhibitions.

“The interior is large and open,” Meyer said. “We redesigned the gallery to include three separate studios that are light-filled and bright, a perfect setting for the artists. We also reconfigured the space so that I can continue with my students and host art workshops while still displaying our extensive collection of fine art.”

The Meyer Vogl Gallery represents 30 artists, showcasing works ranging from abstract expressionism to contemporary realism. Meyer’s vision for the revamped gallery includes not only a venue for fine art but also an interactive experience.

“Visitors and art collectors can now watch me and my studio mates at work,” she said. “As an educator, I believe the stories behind the paintings are essential to share with collectors. It’s fascinating to see a painting evolve from a ‘slab of clay’ beginning to a sculpted finish.”

Joining Meyer in the new space are her studio partners, artists Julie Lorris and Susanna Walden, who will manage their own “gallery within a gallery” businesses. Meyer also hinted at expanded community offerings.

“We hope to bring all that we do in our downtown gallery to Daniel Island,” she said. “In the past we’ve hosted book signings, musical presentations, and cultural arts fairs, and we’re eager to continue being a community building in this way.”

Reflecting on her time at the Daniel Island Drive studio, Meyer said, “I knew my time there was temporary. At that location, I painted, taught my classes, and hosted art workshops… It was magical. What I will miss the most is seeing the beautiful creek each morning and feeling the inspiration from the gorgeous skies and water observed from the porch. I painted some of my favorite pieces there.”

Open Monday through Friday and weekends by appointment, Meyer invites Daniel Island art lovers to visit the new hybrid gallery and studio space.

“Our staff is reinvigorated with great enthusiasm for Daniel Island’s only fine art gallery. We feel so lucky to combine the spaces and offer a unique experience for art lovers.”