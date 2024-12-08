Assessing Debby’s damage

Local agencies are conducting damage assessments across the Lowcountry following Tropical Storm Debby’s impact last week.

The City of Charleston, Berkeley County, the Daniel Island Property Owner’s Association, and other South Carolina agencies issued updates on the storm and what to do now that cleanup has begun.

Here’s the latest advice:

DIPOA/City of Charleston

The DIPOA reports that the island received around 13 inches of rain, and the infrastructure held up well.

Residents are advised to contact the City of Charleston Citizens Services Desk to report damage and create a work order online for their departments to follow up on. Complete the form online. If you do not have web access or prefer to report by telephone, please call them at 843-724-7311. Reports can include but are not limited to down city street trees, damages on their property, clogged drains, etc.

Garbage collection as well as yard debris collection resumed today, Monday, Aug. 12. For trash collection schedules, use the TrashTracker Mobile App to get the most up-to-date information.

For questions about cleaning up yard debris on the island, review the POA pickup policies and requirements per the City of Charleston and the Daniel Island governing documents.

For any issues or concerns regarding POA maintained property, for example, boat landings, pools, trails, parks (other than Governors, Freedom, Fallen Oak, or Etiwan), common areas, or ponds, please email info@dicommunity.org. Any information you can send, including address/location of the issue and a photo of the problem is appreciated. If email is not working, call Chris Hamil, operations manager at 843-696-4676.

Berkeley County

Berkeley County continues to assess storm damage throughout the county. Crews will be out surveying damage and going door-to-door to gauge the extent of the storm's impact.

Residents and businesses that sustained structural storm damage are encouraged to report it on the county’s website. These reports will determine appropriate federal and state funding for damage caused by the storm.

Reports can also be made on the Citizen Call Line at 843-719-4800. Leave a detailed message. The Citizen Call Line is for non-emergency calls only, and callers will hear an automated response.

Many areas around the county remain flooded and several roadways still closed as of latest reports on Sunday. Do not drive around or move barricades. Find an updated list of road closures in the county online.

The landfill and most convenience centers are open for disposal. Check the current list of any closed centers online.

South Carolina Department of Environmental Services

Following Tropical Storm Debby’s landfall in South Carolina, the South Carolina Department of Environmental Services (SCDES) is working with state and local partners to assess damages and impacts across the state. Here are sources of information about follow ups.

Dam Safety Assessments

SCDES’s Dam Safety team is performing post-storm assessments of hundreds of high- and significant-hazard dams around the state. These post-storm assessments allow staff to observe whether any dam owners need to take immediate actions to help retain the structural integrity of their dams. Learn more about SCDES’s Dam Safety Program online.

Coastal Storm Impacts

SCDES’s Bureau of Coastal Management team is conducting assessments of damages to beachfront structures within the state's jurisdiction. Coastal residents are encouraged to report damage to beachfront structures, including homes, pools, seawalls, revetments, and dune walkovers, at mycoast.org/sc.

Private Well Testing

A private well that’s been flooded can result in unsafe drinking water that could make you sick. It’s important to check the status of your well. Private well owners can call our Private Well Hotline at 1-888-761-5989 for information about the steps they can take to test their well water or disinfect their well.

Visit des.sc.gov to learn more about SCDES’s role in protecting people, property and the environment during hurricanes, floods, and other weather emergencies.