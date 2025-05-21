Home / News / Atlantic Nowell Creek grand opening

Atlantic Nowell Creek grand opening

Wed, 05/21/2025 - 10:19am admin
By: 
STAFF REPORT
Atlantic Nowell Creek held its grand opening on May 1 to introduce its newest luxury apartment community on Daniel Island.
 
The apartment complex is located off Daniel Island Drive, near the site of the former Blackbaud headquarters and the MUSC soccer stadium.
 
Artists, musicians, local partners, and guests gathered on the pool deck to enjoy an evening of nibbles, drinks, and fun.
 
Atlantic Nowell Creek is made up of 320 units and includes a pool, a dog park, and a waterfront dock. The complex will offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom plans.
 
Atlantic Nowell Creek is one of many new entities that will make up Nowell Creek Village, a 36-acre site of mixed-use buildings that will house residential, office, and retail spaces.
 

