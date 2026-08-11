August book club picks span fairy tales to murder mysteries

A single, but important, nonfiction selection this month:

“The Hero Next Door” by Martha Raddatz. A collection of stories about military heroes that are both sobering and inspiring. This is a nonpartisan look at the men and women who are selflessly devoted to serving our country.

Book clubs will be gearing up soon. Some of the selections here would be excellent for discussion:

“Lady Tremaine” by Rachel Hochhauser. A creative and compelling retelling of the Cinderella story from the perspective of the stepmother. Tremendous writing, pacing, and storytelling here make for a fantastic book.

“Kin” by Tayari Jones. A superb work follows two young girls from a tiny Louisiana town as they pursue divergent paths to adulthood after being abandoned and orphaned. Compelling reading that doubles good for discussion.

“John of John” by Douglas Stuart. This is a challenging read. It involves a young man who returns to his home in the Hebrides, a farm/weaving station with his father and grandmother. Themes of constrictive religious beliefs, claustrophobic community, and family dysfunction, but exquisite writing keeps you reading. Lots to discuss for those willing to take it on.

“The Shampoo Effect” by Jenny Jackson. From the author of “Pineapple Street,” this is set on the northern shore of Massachusetts as millennials deal with life’schallenges. Well-written, realistic, and without hand-wringing or whining. The ending is wholly believable and satisfying. The audiobook version, narrated by Marin Ireland, is an absolute delight.

“I See You’ve Called in Dead” by Jon Kenney. Hilarious, but with deep emotional aspects to the story of an obituary writer who is suspended for mistakenly posting his own obituary online. His time off leads to self-awareness and refocusing his life.

“Country People” by Daniel Mason. Satirical, but not scathing, look at a couple who relocate from their city existence to a Vermont college campus. Funny, relatable read, and I kept waiting for Darryl, Darryl, and Darryl to make an appearance (IYKYK). This one’s for lovers of Bob Newhart, the movie "Baby Boom" with Diane Keaton, and more recently, the "Rooster" series on HBO.

“Warning Signs” by Tracy Sierra. A thriller set in the snowy mountains at a remote, rustic cabin filled with men high on testosterone and money with two teenage boys. An avalanche, dead bodies, an earring ripped from an ear – this one will keep you reading. The constant threat from cold wind and ice will cool you off in this heat wave.

“Murder by Design” by Lee Goldberg. A brain-damaged (meaning he has no filter to his thoughts after a brain injury), wealthy PI helps solve murders in LA. Quick, funny, with some plausible conclusions that will make you look twice at situations.