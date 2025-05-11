Aussie CrossFit star Ben Kelly, former Discovery Fitness coach, opens new DI gym

He lifts, he sprints, he motivates – and he does it all with a thick Aussie accent.

Meet Ben Kelly, Daniel Island’s powerhouse of fitness.

From professional rugby fields in Australia to global CrossFit arenas, Kelly has spent decades testing the limits of the human body and mind and helping others do the same.

At one point, he was ranked No. 4 in Australia for CrossFit and No. 24 in the world. Fast-forward to 2025, when he recently claimed No. 17 globally in the CrossFit Open, competing among 5,000 international athletes in his age group. Add a second-place finish in the Masters Fitness Championship in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and a first-place standing in the Fittest of the Coast Qualifier online event, and it’s clear Kelly doesn’t just talk the talk: he lifts, jumps, and runs it too.

At 55, Kelly is just getting started. His coaching philosophy reflects that energy.

“I coach people from as young as 10 years old right through to clients in their 70s. While you’d think the approach is completely different, the foundation is actually the same: everyone squats, bends, pushes, pulls, runs or walks, and twists and jumps. Those movement patterns are universal.”

Kelly’s approach is deeply holistic, combining exercise, diet, and mental fortitude. “A big part of my coaching now also reflects my own journey. I know firsthand the challenges that come with age. My goal is to help people lift long and strong for life.”

For years, Kelly guided clients at Discovery Health & Fitness until its recent closure, and now he’s returned with a fresh vision: BK Athletics, located at 234 Seven Farms Drive, Suite 113.

“Reopening BK Athletics gives me the chance to bring my vision to life,” he said. “I focus exclusively on one-on-one and two-on-one coaching, so clients get the highest level of attention and personalization. This community deserves a true performance-driven coaching space.”

Social media has also become part of Kelly’s reach. He shares workouts and insights with over 3,000 Instagram followers on @FitOver50Coach and now focuses on @BKAthletics2.

“Helping people understand movement, recovery, and breathing under intensity, and seeing the difference it makes, is why I share. I think I was born to coach, to inspire, and to motivate.”

Kelly’s competitive edge stems not just from CrossFit but from professional rugby league, where resilience and “mate-ship” were non-negotiable.

“Rugby shaped everything about how I approach training and coaching,” he said. “From a young age I learned to prepare with intent, play hard, and recover well. That mindset carries through to how I coach now: hard conditioning, high standards, and attention to detail.”

And yes, his Aussie accent is part of the package.