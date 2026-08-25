Avoiding the summer slide

The summer reading program at the Daniel Island Library recently wrapped up, with readers of all ages completing their reading logs and collecting prizes to celebrate a well-read summer.

Daniel Island branch manager Timothy Boyle said the library is at its busiest during the summer, and participation continues to grow each year, with more adults and teens joining in, too.

Kids especially enjoy the freedom to pick which books they want to read and log.

“The little ones love Mo Willems, the slightly older kids go for the graphic novels like “Dog Man” and the “Wimpy Kid” books and “Dork Diaries” – those are super popular,” he said.

The summer reading log is entirely online and features activities for participants to check off based on their age level.

“For the 3- to 11-year-olds, they need to do a total of 30 activities, and the activities include simple things like checking out a library book, reading with your dog, or reading a story outside. You know, just real simple things. And then they check them off,” Boyle said.

Kids collect prizes after completing 10, 20, and 30 activities. The final prize is a tote bag and a medal from the South Carolina State Library – something kids get especially excited to show off.

“Adults can participate, and they get some little doodads. It's more about fun, I think, than specifically the prizes,” Boyle said.

Each year, the program has a new theme. This year, “Unearth a Story” came to life through dinosaur decorations and displays of dinosaur-inspired books.

Boyle said summer reading helps bring people into the library while encouraging kids to keep reading and avoid the “summer slide,” or the loss of academic skills during a long break.

“(Summer) is a time when kids get to pick what they want to read rather than what the class is reading or what the teachers assign them, and I think that's fun,” he said.

One of Boyle’s favorite memories from this summer came when two young girls arrived looking for the same book. He managed to track down two copies of “Fever 1793” for them.

“They have their own little two-person book club. That was sweet,” he said.