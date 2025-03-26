Aw, shucks! Daniel Island teen crafts custom oyster tables

Most 13-year-olds spend their free time playing video games or riding bikes with friends. But for Chase Delpino, spare time means something different – it means building.

From the garage of his Daniel Island home, Delpino has turned a shared family pastime into a business, crafting and selling custom oyster shucking tables by hand.

Building the tables from scratch, Delpino’s inspiration comes from a lifelong love of oyster roasts.

“My dad and us always eat oysters on our table that he built,” the Daniel Island School student said. “I’ve also been trying to think of a way to earn money and learn something new at the same time.”

Designed with practicality and community in mind, Delpino’s first designs included a Philadelphia Eagles-themed table and another painted deep blue with the Palmetto State flag.

“I would describe them as a cool design that actually makes eating oysters more of a gathering. It’s a fun way to spend time together doing something that is very unique to where we live,” he said.

Each table takes time and skill to construct. “I start with a piece of plywood and add smaller pieces of wood to cover the outer layer. Then we cut holes into the middle using a jigsaw to make room for the bowls and trash can. This process takes about four to five hours. After that, we paint it and put multiple coats of paint on, which usually takes about two hours in total over a day or two.”

Thanks to his father, who works in construction, Delpino has access to quality wood from a local lumberyard.

The eighth grader said he started building oyster shucking tables so others could enjoy the same experience he loves: gathering around with family and friends, cracking open shells, and savoring fresh oysters. “I like mine with butter, but we also use cocktail sauce and hot sauce,” he said.

While he hasn’t officially named his business, “Chase’s Oyster Tables” is a strong contender. His creations, selling between $300 to $350, can be fully customized to match his customers’ tastes.

“I offer every design and any design that the customer asks for, including the state Palmetto Flag, Clemson, Gamecocks, NFL teams, or just a custom color.”

Recently, Delpino made his first sale, an achievement that left him eager for more. “I sold my first table last week and it felt really good. The man I sold it to was really nice – he seemed to appreciate that I made it and even gave me a tip for my work!”

Since then, interest in his tables has been growing. “I have made two and sold one, but multiple people have asked me to make them one. I’m hoping to have a few ready for Father’s Day. It would be a great gift to give.”

Delpino plans to save his earnings while also using some to enjoy dining at local spots on Daniel Island. For those interested in a custom oyster shucking table, contact him at 843-607-9014 or via his mom, Kara Delpino, on Facebook.

For the young entrepreneur, this venture isn’t just about making money – it’s about learning and taking pride in his work.

“I like that I can be creative and build something from scratch and learn a new skill. I also enjoy making money that I can save and know I earned it myself.”