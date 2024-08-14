Babysitter blues?

In today’s day and age, it is “almost impossible” to survive on solely one income, or so I have heard from family and friends, but I am experiencing it firsthand.

The price of food and gas and clothing, and, well, just about everything these days can be astronomical.

But what about the cost of child care?

Putting diapers and formula, wipes and clothing aside, the cost of a child just to be “watched” is stifling. Not to mention the waitlist times to get your child into a daycare.

So, I raise the question. How much does an in-home babysitter cost? That is, once you find one you can trust to be in your home and take care of your little ones.

What preliminary questions should you ask a babysitter?

How long have you been caring for children?

Why do you want to babysit?

How many children are you comfortable caring for at a time?

Are you OK with dogs? Cats?

What is your availability?

Do you have a reliable car?

What is your cost?

The list could go on and on, but you don’t want to scare him or her off. Right? You must tread lightly.

Once you get the obligatory checklist checked off, now what?

Let’s invite the babysitter to your home to meet your family, see your place, and make sure they are a good fit. Be sure to give your children the “be good, we are meeting a new babysitter” spiel before she arrives to ensure the best behavior.

If all boxes have been checked and the cost is somewhat feasible, now you go ahead and give them their schedule, praying that they show up. For some reason, even after going through all of that, the babysitter still might not show up. Mind blowing, right? But it happens more times than you might think.

Daniel Island resident Brianna Norkett, mother of three, said her search for affordable care has been tough.

“We have found child care very hard to find, especially with having three young kids; it’s very expensive, so I’ve tried to use high schoolers,” Norkett said.

Finding a trustworthy babysitter in 2024 can be a challenge. But thanks to today’s technology, family and friends, au pair options, and other outlets, you can find avenues to help make it easier.

Where to look online

Care.com is a reliable website that you can check out. Here they list qualified babysitters who have gone through background checks and list what they are comfortable with, experienced in, and looking for. Budget information is also readily available.

Of course, Facebook has babysitter pages for both sides of the coin: those looking for the families in need and those looking for the sitter to watch the kids. There are also local mom group pages that offer nanny shares, tips, advice, and refer sitters they may have used in the past.

Seekingsitters.com is another reliable site that can help you find part-time, long-term, or last-minute babysitter help. Once on the site, you can read babysitter profiles, do background checks, read parent reviews, and even see what the budget is for each sitter listed.

Family and friends

Daniel Island resident and mother of two, Julie Trost, shares that she is lucky enough to have a family that lives nearby to watch their children when needed. When family is not available and she needs a sitter, she turns to friends.

“Whenever I’m having trouble finding a sitter, friends have always come to the rescue by suggesting one of theirs,” Trost said. “I try to ask friends for feedback on sitters, and for the most part, we’ve had great luck. I would also encourage people to get to know their neighbors – there are so many kids of babysitting age scattered all over the island.”

Au pairs

Ashly Grzyb and family moved to Daniel Island from New York City in 2018, and they needed child care almost immediately.

“The first year we moved to Daniel Island, our kids were babies and toddlers,” she said. “We hosted an au pair through Cultural Care Au Pair. The pros are flexible hours and helping with child-centric tasks such as packing lunch, helping with school drop-off and pick-ups, or cleaning up after dinner. Our homes with FROGs also create a convenient, semi-separate space for live-in child care.”

Grzyb said their au pair, Carolina Villamizar, was a great addition to their family in that it was similar to a big sister or cousin who was a super helper. They hosted their au pair for two years, and now she’s transitioned to being an international student in Charleston and has remained a member of their extended family.

“I found our local high-schoolers are awesome babysitters for after school hours,” Grzyb said.

“I’ve connected with most of our sitters because they are big sisters of our children’s friends or neighbors’ children, so it’s like an extension of family. High school students are also fun companions and play with my kids; they still have a playful spirit. (The) Daniel Island community truly supports the ideal (that) ‘it takes a village.’”