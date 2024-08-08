The Daniel Island News reached out to the principals at each facility to learn about new initiatives, curriculums, staff members, and more. Read their Q&A responses below and learn how each school plans to shine during the new academic year.

Laura Blanchard, Principal

Daniel Island School

Q: What’s new for the 2024-25 school year? Are there new classes being offered, activities, or initiatives being introduced?

A: The entire building – all hallways, classrooms, and other spaces have been painted over the summer. We have a fresh new look! We are refurbishing furniture in the media center that will arrive soon after school starts. We are excited to welcome our Ospreys back to The Nest!

Q. Please share special events or back-to-school activities planned.

A: Teachers will return... to set up classrooms and attend professional development sessions.

Additional activities:

Monday, Aug 12: Meet the Teacher

Second/Third Grade: 4-4:45 p.m.

Fourth/Fifth/Eighth Grade: 5-5:45 p.m.

Sixth/Seventh Grade: 6-6:45 p.m.

Kindergarten/First Grade: The teacher will be calling to set up times with students/families.

Wednesday, Aug 14: First day of school.

The PTA has many fun activities planned.

Q. What are your goals as principal this year? What is your school’s vision and how do you support it as a leader?

A: At DIS our vision is to inspire and cultivate a community of learners who excel academically and grow into well-rounded individuals. We are committed to fostering an environment where every student can discover and develop their unique talents, ensuring they are prepared to navigate and contribute to the ever-changing world around them.

Our school is dedicated to creating a safe and supportive environment where every student is valued and inspired to become the best version of themselves. Together, we aim to build a brighter future for our students and our community.

Q. Do you have any new faculty or staff members you’d like to introduce?

A: We have just a few this year. You can find pictures and other information on our Facebook page. New staff members include Heather Bivins (media center), Conyers Wingard (Third Grade), Brianna Derrick (Fifth Grade), Todd Lofland (Eighth), Crysta Caldwell (music).

Q. What advice do you have for students to prepare for the first day?

A: Get ready for the best year yet at DIS! Go ahead and gather up all of your DIS swag and purchase more! You’re going to need it!

Q. What are some ways that DIS connects with the community? How do you encourage students to interact on Daniel Island, outside of the classroom?

A: For many years, we have enjoyed the support and partnerships of various island businesses. The Daniel Island Garden Club, The Rotary Club, the POA and others have supported our hopes and dreams.

The community, which includes our PTA, helps us put feet to plans to positively impact the lives of our students.

We love hearing about how our students give back to our community through their church youth groups and through other organizations.

A large majority of our students are involved in sports/activities outside of school and we love that! It makes them stronger, more resilient, and it helps them to grow into confident people and leaders!

Michael Huff, Principal

Philip Simmons Elementary School

Q: What’s new for the 2024-25 school year? Are there new classes being offered, activities, or initiatives being introduced?

A: We added additional extracurricular activities last year, and will look to do so again this year to provide more opportunities for our families. We were recently recognized as a Jostens Renaissance Gold Level School of Distinction at their national conference in July. We are excited to continue Renaissance at PSE, which focuses on school climate and culture.

Q. Please share special events or back-to-school activities planned.

A: Upcoming activities include:

• Meet the Teacher – Aug. 12, 5-7 p.m.

• PTA Welcome Back Picnic – Aug. 29, 5-7 p.m.

Q. What are your goals as principal this year? What is your school’s vision and how do you support it as a leader?

A: As principal, my goals this year focus on enhancing student-driven learning and empowering both students and educators. We aim to foster critical thinking, creativity, and a love for learning. Our unified vision as a district is to create a future we dare to imagine and make a positive difference. I support this vision by:

1. Promoting Innovative Teaching: Encouraging student-centered methods.

2. Cultivating Collaboration: Building a strong, supportive community.

3. Focusing on Individual Growth: Providing personalized attention for holistic development.

4. Encouraging Continuous Improvement: Pursuing professional development and fostering a culture of learning.

By focusing on these areas, we aim to create a dynamic, supportive environment that prepares students to make a positive impact.

Q. Do you have any new faculty or staff members you’d like to introduce?

A: Yes, we are excited to welcome the following new staff to our school for the 2024-25 school year: Ms. Osterkamp, assistant principal; Mrs. Ford, CERDEP; Mr. Polcha, P.E. (two days per week); and Mrs. Hernandez, head secretary. We will be sharing more information on our Facebook page about our staff this week.

Q. What advice do you have for students to prepare for the first day?

A: As you get ready for the first day of school, make sure to get a good night’s sleep and eat a healthy breakfast to feel your best. Pack your backpack with everything you need and pick out your clothes the night before.

Come to school with a positive attitude, ready to make new friends and learn new things. Remember to be respectful to others, responsible with your tasks, and reliable by being someone others can count on. If you have any questions, don’t be afraid to ask for help.

Q. What are some ways that PSES connects with the community? How do you encourage students to interact with the local area, outside of the classroom?

A: As an elementary principal, I believe in strong community connections and encouraging students to engage with the local area. We host numerous events, family nights, and collaborate with local businesses for sponsorships and service projects.

Monthly newsletters, social media updates, and community forums keep everyone informed and involved. We organize field trips to museums, historical sites, and nature walks to help students learn about their surroundings. Our extracurricular programs include service groups, sports teams, art, and music activities that engage with the community. Additionally, we encourage community service and mentorship programs to provide students with real-world experiences.

These efforts help build a supportive community that enriches the educational experience for our students.

LaWanda Glears, Principal

Cainhoy Elementary School

Q: What’s new for the 2024-25 school year? Are there new classes being offered, activities, or initiatives being introduced?

A: We are working with a math consultant to enhance our math instruction. The consultant will work alongside teachers to plan and execute daily instruction. Additionally, we are implementing a new district-wide ELA curriculum and continuing our schoolwide clubs for all students. Q: Please share special events or back-to-school activities planned. A: On Saturday, Aug 10, we will have our annual prayer breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and a backpack giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The community is invited to pray for our families, our community, and for a successful school year. This event is free to all who attend. The backpack giveaway is sponsored by Nucor, various contractors who work at Nucor, and community churches. The giveaway is for any child who needs school supplies. Plan to meet the teacher on Aug 12, 5-7 p.m. You will be able to visit your child’s classroom. Q. What are your goals as principal this year? What is your school’s vision and how do you support it as a leader? A: My goals for this year are to provide professional development opportunities that focus on innovative teaching practices and classroom management and improve student engagement and achievement across all grades. Last year, we began using Heggerty and UFLI to improve our students’ phonics and phonemic awareness skills. Our 3-5 grade teachers also received OGAP Math Multiplicative training. We will continue to receive training in these programs to help improve our students’ reading and math skills. Additionally, teachers in grades K-2 will be trained in OGAP Additive. The ongoing training and support will help improve student achievement across all grades. The school’s vision is “Redefining Excellence.” To achieve this, we must inspire growth and creativity and encourage innovation, which allows students to explore new ideas, take risks, and develop creative solutions to problems. Q. Do you have any new faculty or staff members you’d like to introduce? A: We are excited to welcome Mr. Chandler Peel, kindergarten teacher; Vickie Yore, fourth grade; and Mr. Robert Polcha, physical education teacher. Q. What advice do you have for students to prepare for the first day? A: We want to encourage our students to return with a positive outlook and set goals for themselves. Students are encouraged to think about what they want to achieve this school year, both academically and personally. Q. What are some ways that Cainhoy Elementary connects with the community? How do you encourage students to interact with the local area, outside of the classroom? A: Cainhoy Elementary connects with the community by maintaining partnerships that benefit our students and staff. We offer various events throughout the school year and encourage our community members to participate and attend these events. Students are also encouraged to participate in local community events.

Charla Groves, Principal Philip Simmons Middle School Q: What’s new for the 2024-25 school year? Are there new classes being offered, activities, or initiatives being introduced? A: This school year, we are moving to an A/B schedule for our related arts classes. Our goal with this change is to reduce class sizes and to extend several classes to year-long rather than semester-long. Q: Please share special events or back-to-school activities planned. A: 5th Grade Orientation: Fifth-grade students and parents are asked to join us on Monday, Aug. 12, from 10-11:30 a.m. to meet our staff, learn expectations for the upcoming school year, and tour the facility. Please note: Fifth-grade orientation is not a drop-in; we will follow a schedule for the duration of the event. Our Meet the Teacher drop-in event will be held for students in sixth-eighth grades on the evening of Monday, Aug 12. Please follow the schedule: • Last names M - Z: 5- 6 p.m. • Last names A - L: 6-7 p.m. Families with multiple last names should attend during the time frame assigned to the student in the highest grade level. Please note, only students in grades 6-8 should attend “Meet the Teacher.” Students in fifth grade will attend fifth grade orientation earlier in the day on Aug 12; fifth-grade teachers will not be present at Meet the Teacher. Q. What are your goals as principal this year? What is your school’s vision and how do you support it as a leader? A: With a commitment to continuous improvement, my goals this year focus on academic growth for all students and further developing a nurturing and supportive environment where kindness, safety, respect, and inclusion are at the forefront of our community values. Philip Simmons Middle School is dedicated to fostering an inclusive and innovative learning environment where every student can excel academically, develop essential skills, and achieve their personal goals. We believe in cultivating a culture of continuous improvement, collaboration, and academic excellence, and making a positive difference. Q. Do you have any new faculty or staff members you’d like to introduce? A: We are excited to welcome several new faculty and staff members to Philip Simmons Middle School for the 2024-2025 school year. Christine Barney will be one our computer lab assistants, Karla Moore will move to a teaching position this year in our second cross-categorical class, Nelia Riley will be the teaching assistant in a cross-categorical class, and Rose Stevens will be teaching in our Autism Behavior and Communication class. Q. What advice do you have for students to prepare for the first day? A: Students should start preparing now for our return to school by re-establishing a good sleep schedule, checking the school supply list (posted on our school web page under “resources” as well as school social media accounts) to make certain they have the necessary items, and set personal goals for the year. I encourage our students to embrace a positive attitude and to be open to trying new things. Whether it’s joining a club, participating in recreational or high school sports, or making new friends, every experience will contribute to their growth and development. I look forward to working together to create a respectful and inclusive environment where everyone feels safe and valued.

Christopher Buchholz, Principal

Philip Simmons High School

Q: What’s new for the 2024-25 school year? Are there new classes being offered, activities, or initiatives being introduced?